Dance your way into the weekend by heading to the State Theatre tonight for a show from indie-pop band Lucius.

Or maybe you’d rather sip your way into serenity. We’ve got more than 75 happy hours for you to choose from, like Portland restaurant Dok Mali, where you can get deals on dumplings, drinks and more for $7 and under, from 3:30-5 p.m. through Friday.

Let your feet lead the way as you honor Black History Month with a walk on Portland’s Freedom Trail. There are 13 stops in all, each one with huge historical significance. Abyssinian Meeting House on Newbury Street, which is a stop on the Freedom Trail, was an essential part of the Underground Railroad.

On Friday night, come by the Portland Public Library at 5 p.m. for the opening reception of the 2023 Portland Press Herald Photos of the Year exhibit. We’re really proud of our staff photographers, and here’s a chance to hear some of them talk about their work. Plus, it’s First Friday Art Walk, so there will be plenty more to do and see downtown.

Also in downtown Portland, the Portland Museum of Art is screening the film “Origin” all weekend. Directed by Ava DuVernay, it’s based on Isabel Wilkerson’s novel that traces some of the history of racism in America.

Head to Skyline Farm in North Yarmouth on Saturday for the 24th annual Sleigh Day. There will be sledding, sleigh rides and the chance to see farm’s impressive collection of antique sleighs.

