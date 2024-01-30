Send questions/comments to the editors.
Our guide to more than 75 happy hour specials in southern Maine
Use our filtered search tools to find out where and when to go for deals on food and drinks.
Happy hours are happening all over southern Maine, and this searchable list of more than 75 restaurants and bars will help you find just the deal you’re looking for, whether it’s discounted drafts, cocktail specials or cheap eats.
Want happy hours with food and beer specials on Monday? Choose all 3 buttons to get your results.
-
AMIGOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT
DEALS: This high-energy restaurant offers $2 off house margaritas and select craft beers on draft. Amigos has live music on weekends and free gaming all day Monday.WHEN: 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday; noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
WHERE: 9 Dana St., Portland
amigosoldport.com
-
ARCADIA
DEALS: This 21-plus retro arcade and cocktail bar’s specials include two mix or max nitro shots for $7 and margarita carafes for $36. For food, get $6 pizza and two for one hot dogs.WHEN: 5-6 p.m. Thursday through Monday, all day Wednesday
WHERE: 504 Congress St., Portland
arcadiaportland.com
-
THE ARMORY LOUNGE
DEALS: This hotel lounge offers a variety of $7 bites, including smoked chicken wings and quesadillas. If you’re thirsty, try the select $9 cocktails like the Pepperoncini Pickletini or Winter Escape; there are also $8 select wines.WHEN: 3-6 p.m. daily
WHERE: 20 Milk St., Portland
theregency.com
-
AZUL TEQUILA
DEALS: This family-run Mexican bar offers $7 margaritas and tacos and nachos for $5 and under.WHEN: 2-5 p.m. daily
WHERE: 29 School St., Gorham
orderazultequila.com
-
BAR FUTO
DEALS: This Asian-fusion restaurant offers katsu sandos, a Japanese-style fried pork sandwich, on special, as well as $5 highballs and sake pours.WHEN: 5-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
WHERE: 425 Fore St., Portland
eatfuto.com
-
BAYSIDE BOWL
DEALS: The bowling alley’s happy hour specials include half-priced bowling for walk-ins and $3 domestic bottles, also available at its sister alley, Broadway Bowl in South Portland.WHEN: 3-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday
WHERE: 58 Alder St., Portland
baysidebowl.com
-
BIRD AND CO.
DEALS: The creative taco spot offers a rotating $10 top-shelf liquor pour – in a shot, margarita, Paloma or on the rocks. Margaritas, in a variety of flavors, are all $7, and draft beers and house wines are $5. If you’re hungry, Buffalo agave wings are on special for $7 wings or get bottomless chips and queso for $9.50.WHEN: 3-5 p.m. daily
WHERE: 539 Deering Ave., Portland
thebirdandco.com
-
BIRDIES GRILL AND TAVERN
DEALS: Get a dollar off draft beers and house wines. Happy hour food menu includes chips, fried pickles, cheese quesadillas and garlic parmesan, Creole and Montreal fries.WHEN: 3-6 p.m. daily, all day Sunday
WHERE: 168 Saco Ave., Old Orchard Beach
birdiesmaine.com
-
BLYTH AND BURROWS
DEALS: Billed as an “oyster social,” the specials are $1 oysters and $8 drinks like rosé, prosecco and a changing house punch. After 9 p.m., the drink specials keep going until products run out.WHEN: 4-9 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: 26 Exchange St., Portland
blythandburrows.com
-
THE BOATHOUSE RESTAURANT
DEALS: This hotel restaurant has food options for under $15, drinks for $6-$8 and half-price drafts.WHEN: 3-5 p.m. Monday through Friday
WHERE: 21 Ocean Ave., Kennebunkport
boathouseme.com
-
BONFIRE COUNTRY BAR
DEALS: The country-themed bar offers $2 Bonfire whiskey, $3 tacos, $4 fries and beer, $5 burgers and, best of all, free bacon.WHEN: 4-7 p.m. daily
WHERE: 37 Wharf St., Portland
www.bonfire.country
-
BOOMERS
DEALS: This restaurant, known for the red lobster car parked out front, offers $6 Boomeritas, $4 for four local craft beer samples, half-priced select appetizers and more.WHEN: 3-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
WHERE: 512 Main St., Saco
boomersmaine.com/
-
BOONE’S FISH HOUSE AND OYSTER ROOM
DEALS: The waterfront restaurant offers $5 select draft beers, house wines and prosecco, as well as half-off oysters, $1 chef’s choice oysters (Tuesday to Thursday only), and snacks for $10 or less.WHEN: 3-5 p.m. daily
WHERE: 86 Commercial St., Portland
boonesfishhouse.com
-
BROKEN ARROW
DEALS: Get half-off drafts, wine and the cocktail of the day; smashed potatoes are also on special.WHEN: 5-6 p.m. Thursday through Monday
WHERE: 545 Congress St., Portland
brokenarrowmaine.com
-
THE BURLEIGH
DEALS: This hotel restaurant has a select entree for $20, a beer and handheld menu item for $15, as well as $10 glasses of wine and $5 draft beers and house spirits.WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
WHERE: Kennebunkport Inn, 1 Dock Square, Kennebunkport
kennebunkportinn.com/dining/
-
CASA SEVENTY SEVEN
DEALS: Get 20% off beers, signature cocktails and wines during happy hour.WHEN: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Tuesday
WHERE: 77 Pier Road, Cape Porpoise, Kennebunkport
www.seventyseven.casa
-
CHEZ ROSA
DEALS: This French restaurant and bistro offers guests sitting at the bar 20% off all drinks except for bottles of wine.WHEN: 5-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
WHERE: Cross Street, Kennebunkport
chezrosabistro.com
-
CONGRESS SQUARED
DEALS: This hotel restaurant offers deals on appetizers ranging from $7-$20, select glasses of wine for $7, and Bud, coolers and draft beers for $6-$7.WHEN: 2-5 p.m. daily
WHERE: 157 High St., Portland
c2portland.com
-
CÔNG TỬ BÔT
DEALS: Glasses of natural wine are on special for $10.WHEN: 5-6 p.m. Wednesday through Monday
WHERE: 57 Washington Ave., Portland
congtubot.com
-
COPPERSMITH TAVERN AND TABLE
DEALS: Get $2.50 Pabst Blue Ribbon and Tecate, $3.50 Twisted Teas, $3 domestic beers, $5 Fireball and Doctor McGillicuddy shots, $6 well drinks, $4 Nütrl and $4 Truly vodka sodas.WHEN: 2-6 p.m. Sunday through Friday
WHERE: 671 Main St., South Portland
coppersmithtavern.com
-
COWBELL BURGER BAR
DEALS: These two Cowbell locations offer $4-$5 craft beers and $5 snacks.WHEN: 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday; all day Sunday (Scarborough only)
WHERE: 185 Route 1, Scarborough; 140 Main St., Biddeford; 90 Rock Row, Suite 130, Westbrook
cowbellmaine.com
-
DECK HOUSE TAVERN
DEALS: Get $3.50 Miller Lite and Bud Light drafts, $1 off all wine pours, $4 Budweiser and Coors Lights, $5.50 High Noons, $4 well drinks, and half off fries and nachos.WHEN: 3-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
WHERE: 930 Roosevelt Trail, Windham
facebook.com/deckhousetavern
-
DIMILLO’S
DEALS: Select local tallboy cans, house wines and well drinks for $6, and $1 off all other alcoholic beverages; a selection of $8 snacks, including candied pork belly bites and deep fried Buffalo shrimp; $7 cup of clam chowderWHEN: 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday
WHERE: 25 Long Wharf, Portland
dimillos.com
-
DOCK FORE
DEALS: From 3-7 p.m. daily, you can grab a pint of Bud Light or High Life for $1.95. When that special ends, daily rotating deals are offered until close, including $3.25 Rolling Rock or select drinks for $3.95. On the weekend, get $3.95 mimosas, along with other deals.WHEN: 3-7 p.m. daily, 7 p.m. to close daily, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
WHERE: 336 Fore St., Portland
facebook.com/dock.fore/
-
DOK MALI
DEALS: Dok Mali offers a happy hour menu with deals on dumplings and starters, as well as wine, cocktails and draft beer. Food and drink prices range from $1-$7.WHEN: 3:30-5 p.m. Monday through Friday
WHERE: 47 India St., Portland
dokmalimaine.com
-
DUNSTAN TAP AND TABLE
DEALS: Get 12-inch cheese and pepperoni pizzas for $10 and a variety of other $5-$7 snacks. Drink specials include $5 well drinks, house wines and Allagash White.WHEN: 3-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday
WHERE: 6 Stewart Dr., Scarborough
dunstantapandtable.com
-
THE EAST ENDER
DEALS: Get $8 signature cocktails and glasses of house wine. There is also an extra, secret happy hour offered in their Hideaway location, so pop in to learn about exclusive deals.WHEN: 3-6 p.m. daily; 9-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday for Hideaway
WHERE: 47 Middle St., Portland
eastenderportland.com
-
EL RAYO TAQUERIA
DEALS: Both locations offer $7.50 house margaritas, discounted Coronas and $2.50 select drinks.WHEN: 4-6 p.m., Monday through Friday
WHERE: 26 Free St., Portland; 245 Route 1, Scarborough
elrayotaqueria.com
-
ERIK’S CHURCH
DEALS: This country music restaurant’s deals include $5 well cocktails, $3 domestic drafts, $1 off craft beers, and a variety of food specials.WHEN: 3-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday
WHERE: 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham
erikschurch.com
-
EVENTIDE OYSTER CO.
DEALS: Eventide does not offer a traditional happy hour, but if you’re looking for a late-night deal, try its “Eventide @ Nite” menu, with half-priced oysters, $2 off draft pours, and $1 off glasses of wine. Also, for these two hours only, customers get fries with their burgers.WHEN: 9-11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday (winter only)
WHERE: 86 Middle St., Portland
eventideoysterco.com
-
EVO KITCHEN AND BAR
DEALS: This Mediterranean restaurant offers a rotating $10 cocktail, wines by the glass, chickpea fries and more; there are also $5 rotating beers available.WHEN: 5-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
WHERE: 443 Fore St., Portland
evoportland.com
-
THE GRILL ROOM & BAR
DEALS: Offered at the bar and on the patio, specials include $6 select draft beers, select wines and snacks.WHEN: 3-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
WHERE: 84 Exchange St., Portland
thegrillroomandbar.com
-
HELM OYSTER BAR
DEALS: This raw bar and bistro offers $2 oysters, $50 caviar service, $5 beers, $7 wines and $8 cocktails.WHEN: 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday
WHERE: 60 Thames St., Portland
helmportland.com
-
HENRY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
DEALS: This traditional American tavern offers both food and drink specials, including $8 cocktails and bites ranging from $6-$13.WHEN: Noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
WHERE: 375 Fore St., Portland
henrysoldport.com
-
HONEY PAW
DEALS: The Old Port noodle bar offers half-off all snacks, including kimchi, pickles and fried bread, $4 off the napa cabbage salad and $5 off wings. Drink specials are $1 off draft beer, $2 off wine by the glass and $4 off all carafes of tap wine.WHEN: 3-5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Friday (winter only)
WHERE: 78 Middle St., Portland
thehoneypaw.com
-
HUNT AND ALPINE CLUB
DEALS: The Scandinavian cocktail bar offers $1.50 oysters, $10 cocktails and half off bottles of wine.WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. Friday, all day Sunday
WHERE: 75 Market St., Portland
huntandalpineclub.com
-
INKWELL LOUNGE
DEALS: This hotel bar offers $2 Maine oysters, $5 local drafts and $10 glasses of rosé.WHEN: 4-6 p.m. daily
WHERE: 119 Exchange St., Portland
thepresshotel.com
-
LAZZARI
DEALS: This pizza-centric restaurant offers a variety of $6 drinks, including house red and white wine, house prosecco, Aperol spritzes and select Maine drafts.WHEN: 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday
WHERE: 618 Congress St., Portland
lazzariportland.com
-
LEGENDS REST TAPROOM
DEALS: Get $2 off craft pints, $3 Bud pints, $3 Miller Lite tallboys, $6 Ice Pik cocktails and $7 frozen drinks, plus $2 off bar snacks and $5 twin red hot dogs. All specials are dine-in only.WHEN: 2-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, all day Sunday
WHERE: 855 Main St., Westbrook
legendsrest.com
-
LIQUID RIOT
DEALS: Full happy hour menu with food and drink specials ranging from $5 to $10.WHEN: 4-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday
WHERE: 250 Commercial St., Portland
liquidriot.com
-
LITTLE TAP HOUSE
DEALS: This gastropub offers a variety of $6 drinks, including house wines, select local drafts and house liquor.WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday
WHERE: 106 High St., Portland
littletaphouse.com
-
MAINE CRAFT DISTILLING
DEALS: This distillery and bar offers $2 off wings and burgers, $3 mystery shots and $7 canned cocktail buckets. A new happy hour menu is coming soon.WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
WHERE: 123 Washington Ave., Portland
mainecraftdistilling.com
-
MULLIGAN’S
DEALS: Deals include $1 off well drinks and select beers.WHEN: 2-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
WHERE: 23 Lincoln St., Biddeford
mulligans.me
-
THE NORTH POINT
DEALS: Get $5 beers, $8 glasses of wine, $10 rotating cocktails and a variety of $7 and $8 food items, including deviled eggs, spinach and artichoke dip, and a chef’s choice meat or cheese.WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
WHERE: 35 Silver St., Portland
northpointportland.com
-
OAK & EMBER
DEALS: This new restaurant offers food and drink specials exclusively at its bar including on house-smoked Buffalo wings, fries and a rotating vegetarian option, plus $6 red, white and prosecco wines, $7 rotating house cocktails, $3 rotating canned beers and $3 Miller Lite drafts.WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, all day Sunday
WHERE: 1420 Long Plains Road, Buxton
oakandembermaine.com
-
OCEAN RESTAURANT
DEALS: “Veranda time” at this hotel restaurant includes exclusive cocktails and light bites.WHEN: 3-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday (winter only)
WHERE: 208 Ocean Ave., Kennebunkport
capearundelinn.com
-
OLD VINES WINE BAR
DEALS: All wine by the glass and canned drinks are 25% off; food specials on popular items such as meatballs.WHEN: 8-10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
WHERE: 173 Port Road, Kennebunk
oldvines.net
-
O’REILLY’S CURE
DEALS: This Irish restaurant and bar offers $1 off draft beer, well drinks and tap wine. Food specials include $5 wings, dumplings and poutine.WHEN: 3-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday
WHERE: 264 Route 1, Scarborough
oreillyscure.com
-
OTTO
DEALS: Get a free (or $1) slice of pizza with the purchase of a beer, wine or cocktail at select locations of the Maine chain.WHEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday
WHERE: 225 Congress St., 576 Congress St. and 250 Read St., Portland; 779 Portland Road, Route 1, Saco; 305 Route 1, Yarmouth; 404 Elm St., Biddeford
ottoportland.com
-
PAPER TIGER
DEALS: Get $2 local oysters, $2 off glasses of wine and draft beers, $9 cocktails (including gimlets, daiquiris and Old Fashioneds) and $8 Paw Shakes (red stripe lager and a shot of well liquor).WHEN: 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday
WHERE: 425 Fore St., Portland
papertigerme.com
-
PEDRO’S
DEALS: Rotating drink and taco specials, such as $7 margaritas, $6 red or white sangria, $3 Tecate and $5 chef’s choice tacos.WHEN: 3-5 p.m. daily
WHERE: 181 Port Road, Kennebunk
pedrosmaine.com
-
THE PORTHOLE RESTAURANT AND PUB
DEALS: This waterfront location offers $5 Shipyard seasonal beer and $1 oysters during happy hour.WHEN: 3-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday
WHERE: 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland
portholemaine.com
-
RI RA
DEALS: This Irish pub offers half off short rib poutine, spinach and artichoke dip, wings and chicken bites, as well as $5 well drinks, $6 glasses of house wine, and $6 Guinness drafts.WHEN: 3-5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday
WHERE: 72 Commercial St., Portland
rira.com/portland
-
ROOT WILD KOMBUCHA
DEALS: Get 50% off of your first 12-ounce pour from Root Wild’s line of all-natural, organic kombucha or beer.WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday
WHERE: 135 Washington Ave., Portland
rootwildkombucha.com
-
ROSIE’S
DEALS: This late-night restaurant and pub has deals that include $4 glasses of wine and well liquor pours and always has a $1.99 rotating draft on special..WHEN: 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday
WHERE: 330 Fore St., Portland
rosies-oldport.com
-
SALTWATER GRILLE
DEALS: This waterfront restaurant has a full happy hour menu with snacks and drinks ranging from $2-$8, include $4 shrimp, $6 fish tacos, and $7 specialty cocktails.WHEN: 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, all day Sunday
WHERE: 231 Front St., South Portland
saltwatergrille.com
-
SAMUEL’S BAR AND GRILL
DEALS: This bustling neighborhood bar offers half-priced drafts and $5.50 drinks made with Ice Pik vodka.WHEN: 2-6 p.m. daily
WHERE: 1160 Forest Ave., Portland
facebook.com/samuelsbarandgrill
-
SEBAGO BREWING CO.
DEALS: All three of these Sebago Brewing locations offer $1 off beers and select $6 appetizers.WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday
WHERE: 29 Elm St., Gorham; 201 Scarborough Drive, Scarborough; 65 Portland Road, Kennebunk
sebagobrewing.com
-
SHAYS GRILL PUB
DEALS: Rotating deals, such as $3 house wine, $5 martinis, and $3 Bud drafts. Check Shay’s website for daily deals.WHEN: 4 p.m. to close Monday through Saturday
WHERE: 18 Monument Square, Portland
shaysgrill.com
-
SMALLS
DEALS: This cafe and bar offers $1 oysters during happy hour.WHEN: 5-8 p.m. daily
WHERE: 28 Brackett St., Portland
smallsisgood.com
-
SMOKED WINDHAM
DEALS: This pub and wing joint offers food and drink deals, including $5 well drinks and half-price appetizers.WHEN: 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday
WHERE: 106 Main St., Windham
smokedwindham.com
-
SPORTSMAN’S KITCHEN AND KEG
DEALS: Get $3.50 bottles and cans when deals are running.WHEN: 4-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, until 4 p.m. Saturday; all day Sunday (October to June)
WHERE: 46 Sebago Road, Sebago;
skksebago.com/dinner
-
STARS & STRIPES BREWING CO.
DEALS: Both Stars and Stripes locations offer $5 drinks, including pints, wine, prosecco, Truly and cider. In Portland only, you can also get a $5 cocktail.WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday
WHERE: 3 Spring St., Portland; 8 Varney Road, Freeport
starsstripesbrewing.com
-
SUR LIE
DEALS: At the bar and lounge only, guests can get $10 select wine and cocktails, $2 off all beers and $8-$11 snacks, including shishitos, crostini and local Maine cheeses with mustard, house pickles, seasonal jam and Maine Crisp crackers.WHEN: 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, 5-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday
WHERE: 11 Free St., Portland
sur-lie.com
-
TERRARIUM
DEALS: This plant shop offers more than greenery. Snacks, coffee and other drinks are also available, and during happy hour, it’s all half off.WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday
WHERE: 98 Cross St., Portland
terrariumportlandme.com
-
THE THIRSTY PIG
DEALS: Get a $4 pretzel and cheese or $3 chips and salsa. Drink deals include $2 off 16-ounce drafts, canned wines and more.WHEN: 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday
WHERE: 37 Exchange St., Portland
thirstypigportland.com
-
THREE DOLLAR DEWEYS
DEALS: Portland’s original ale house offers food and drink specials with prices ranging from $3-$9. Highlights include $5 pear Rekorderlig cider, $3 Shipyard Discover and $3 chips and salsa.WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday
WHERE: 241 Commercial St., Portland
threedollardeweys.com
-
THREE OF STRONG SPIRITS
DEALS: During the summer, this craft distillery offers a “yappy hour” where dogs get free mocktails or “pup-tails” and their owners get $1 off drafts. During the winter, customers can get discounts on all hot drinks and select food items.WHEN: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: 35B Diamond St., Portland
threeofstrongspirits.com
-
THE TIDES BEACH CLUB RESTAURANT
DEALS: This seaside hotel restaurant offers $10 cocktails, $8 rotating wines, $3 rotating bottled beer and sharable plates ranging from $7-$24.WHEN: 3-5 p.m. daily (open seasonally)
WHERE: 930 Kings Highway, Kennebunkport
tidesbeachclubmaine.com
-
TIME OUT SPORTS PUB
DEALS: This sports-oriented bar has happy hour deals like $2 Pabst Blue Ribbon and 50 cents off well drinks.WHEN: 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday
WHERE: 10 Cumberland St., Westbrook
facebook.com/profile
-
TOMASO’S CANTEEN
DEALS: Get $2 off wings and tenders, $4.50 for Wild Maine hard seltzers, $5 Ice Pik drinks and $3 domestic beers.WHEN: 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday
WHERE: 18 Hampshire St., Portland
tomasoscanteen.com
-
TUSCAN TABLE
DEALS: At the bar only, get half-priced draft beers, wine pours, cocktails “with a twist” and appetizers.WHEN: 2-6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday
WHERE: 390 Gorham Road, South Portland
tuscantablemaine.com
-
VIA VECCHIA
DEALS: Via Vecchia offers a weekday “aperitivo” with select drinks for $6 to $12.WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday
WHERE: 10 Dana St., Portland
vvoldport.com
-
WANDER AT LONGWOODS
DEALS: This farm-to-table restaurant has drink specials that include $2 off draft beer and glasses of wine, as well as a special menu with mocktails and cocktails only available during happy hour.WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
WHERE: 76 Longwoods Road, Cumberland Center
wanderatlongwoods.com
-
WILSON COUNTY BARBECUE
DEALS: Get half off snacks, $5 wines and house beer as well as 20-ounce Miller High Life pours for $3.WHEN: 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday
WHERE: 82 Hanover St., Suite 8, Portland
wilsoncountybarbecue.com
-
WINE HOUSE ON MAIN
DEALS: This wine bar offers discounted prices on wines, beers and snacks. On Fridays, there are also free wine tastings during happy hour.WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
WHERE: 17 Main St., Kennebunk
winehousemaine.com