If you need to know where you can get a bite to eat after 10 p.m. in Portland, you’ve come to the right place.
We’ve rounded up several spots where you can chow down even when most of the city’s celebrated restaurants have stopped serving for the night.
From pizza to burgers and more, there are a number of places to satisfy your hunger pangs.
ANDY’S OLD PORT PUB
WHERE: 94 Commercial St., Portland; andysoldportpub.com
WHEN: Kitchen open until 10:30 p.m. daily
WHAT: Seafood, pub fare and pizza dominate the extensive menu.
APPLEBEES BAR AND GRILL
WHERE: 1072 Brighton Ave., Portland; restaurants.applebees.com
WHEN: Kitchen open until midnight Sunday through Wednesday and 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday
WHAT: The chain restaurant offers steak, seafood, pasta, burgers and more.
BLACK COW
WHERE: 83 Exchange St., Portland; blackcowburgers.com
WHEN: Kitchen open until midnight Friday and Saturday
WHAT: Black Cow puts a funky twist on burgers and fries.
BODA
WHERE: 671 Congress St., Portland; bodamaine.com
WHEN: Kitchen open until midnight Friday and Saturday
WHAT: The beloved Thai restaurant serves classic entrees, along with tapas, grilled skewers and more.
BRAMHALL
WHERE: 769 Congress St., Portland; bramhallme.com
WHEN: Kitchen open until midnight daily
WHAT: Some highlights from the speakeasy’s menu include fried provolone sticks with spicy pomodoro, hand-cut fries with truffle zest and garlic aioli, and pork schnitzel.
BRICKYARD HOLLOW
WHERE: 9 Commercial St., Portland; brickyardhollow.com/portland
WHEN: Kitchen open until 10:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday
WHAT: The Portland location of this local brewpub chain serves craft pizzas, rice bowls and soups.
CABANA
WHERE: 111 Middle St., Portland; On Instagram
WHEN: Kitchen open until midnight Wednesday-Saturday
WHAT: The Latin cocktail bar specializes in Dominican cuisine.
CBG BAR AND GRILL
WHERE: 617 Congress St., Portland; cbgportland.com
WHEN: Kitchen open until midnight
WHAT: The menu includes both classic and surprising comfort food, from mac and cheese to breakfast fried rice.
THE CONTINENTAL
WHERE: 170 Brighton Ave., Portland; thecontinentalportland.com
WHEN: Kitchen open until 10:30 p.m. daily
WHAT: The European-style pub serves Scotch eggs, clams with chorizo, chicken schnitzel and other classics.
CROWN FRIED CHICKEN
WHERE: 408 Forest Ave., Portland; crownfriedchickenportland.me.com
WHEN: Kitchen open until 2 a.m.
WHAT: The takeout chain serves halal chicken in all forms, from wings to kebab platters.
EVENTIDE
WHERE: 86 Middle St., Portland; eventideoysterco.com
HOURS: Kitchen open until 11 p.m. daily
DETAILS: The renowned oyster bar serves seafood of all sorts – raw or in soups and sandwiches.
FREE STREET
WHERE: 77 Free St., Portland; freestreetportland.com
WHEN: Kitchen open until 11 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
WHAT: Smoked items are abundant at this taxidermy-decorated bar, including in a smoked meatloaf sandwich, house smoked birria tacos, and fried Brussels sprouts with smoked tomato aioli and hot honey.
GLASS LOUNGE AT THE HYATT PLACE
WHERE: 433 Fore St., Portland; on Instagram
WHEN: Kitchen open until midnight Friday and Saturday
WHAT: The hotel bar offers shareable appetizers, bistro-style burgers, sandwiches and salads.
GROSS CONFECTION BAR
WHERE: 172 Middle St., Portland; grossconfectionbar.com
WHEN: Kitchen open until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
WHAT: You have more time to get to the dessert and cocktail bar on the weekends, whether you’re looking for a simple scoop of sorbet or a decadent concoction like the Gross Confection Mess (fudge cake, chocolate mousse, caramel mousse, toasted fluff hazelnut meringues, caramel popcorn, chocolate pearls and fudge sauce).
HIGHROLLER LOBSTER CO.
WHERE 104 Exchange St., Portland; highrollerlobster.com
WHEN: Kitchen open until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
WHAT: The hip seafood joint specializes in lobster rolls and other fun preparations of the crustacean, including a lobster cheese crisp taco and lobster tails on a stick.
JEFE JUANS
WHERE: 47 Wharf St., Portland; On Facebook
WHEN: Kitchen open until midnight Sunday through Thursday, until 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday
WHAT: After 10 p.m., Jefe Juans only offers their guests two sizes of burritos: grande and pequeno.
KING’S HEAD
WHERE: 254 Commercial St., Portland; thekingsheadportland.com
WHEN: Kitchen open until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
WHAT: This English-style pub’s menu includes a Scotch egg, 1/2-pound King’s Burger, and falafel sandwich.
LAZZARI
WHERE: 618 Congress St., Portland; lazzariportland.com
WHEN: Kitchen open until 1 a.m. daily
WHAT: Lazzari offers a variety of pizzas, including white clam, and small plates like hot honey wings and fried olives.
MARGARITAS MEXICAN RESTURANT
WHERE: 242 St. John St., Portland; margs.com/portland
WHEN: Kitchen open until midnight Tuesday through Thursday, until 1 a.m. on weekends
WHAT: The Mexican chain restaurant’s late-night menu of snack items – served after 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and after 11 p.m. on weekends – includes baby chimichangas, fried pickles and chips with guacamole or queso.
THE NORTH POINT
WHERE: 35 Silver St., Portland. northpointportland.com
WHEN: Kitchen is open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday
WHAT: The wine and cocktail bar’s nibbles include deviled eggs, olives and sun-dried tomatoes, and spinach and artichoke dip.
NOSH
WHERE: 551 Congress St., Portland; noshkitchenbar.com
WHEN: Kitchen open until midnight daily
WHAT: One of the most extensive menus you can get this late, it includes snacks like Adult Lunchables and Lobster Rangoon, burgers, salads and hearty entrees, like Steak Frites and Shrimp & Polenta.
NOVARE RES BIER CAFE
WHERE: 4 Canal Plaza, Suite 1, Portland; novareresbier.com
WHEN: Kitchen open until 11 p.m. daily
WHAT: The high-end beer bar offers a variety of snacks and entrees in addition to meats and cheeses.
PAPER TIGER
WHERE: 425 Fore St., Suite 104, Portland; papertigerme.com
WHEN: Kitchen open until 1 a.m. daily
WHAT: Paper Tiger’s menu is a nod to traditional fast food, oyster bars and Chinese food, all under one roof. Think coconut-pineapple wings, raw oysters and lobster rolls.
PAPI
WHERE: 18 Exchange St., Portland; papiportland.com
WHEN: Kitchen open until 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, midnight Friday and Saturday
WHAT: The cocktail bar’s full menu of Puerto Rican bites and plates is available until 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; after 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, there’s a limited food menu.
PIZZA VILLA
WHERE: 940 Congress St., Portland; pizzavillaportland.com
WHEN: Kitchen open until 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, until 11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday
WHAT: The pizza joint and adjacent bar serves calzones, wings, pizza, sandwiches and more.
PORTLAND HUNT + ALPINE CLUB
WHERE: 75 Market St., Portland; huntandalpineclub.com
WHEN: Kitchen open until 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday, until midnight Friday and Saturday
WHAT: The Scandinavian-inspired cocktail bar also offers a variety of sweet and savory snacks, from tinned fish to chocolate chip cookies.
PORTLAND MASH TUN
WHERE: 29 Wharf St., Portland; on Facebook
WHEN: Kitchen open until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; until midnight Friday and Saturday
WHAT: The bar is best known for its $6 burger, but also serves tacos, truffle fries and more.
RIGBY YARD
WHERE: 50 Wharf St., Portland; rigbyyard.com
WHEN: Kitchen open until 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday
WHAT: Rigby Yard offers an elevated takes on classic steak, seafood and pasta dishes.
ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT
WHERE: 41 Wharf St., Portland; roomforimprovement.me
WHEN: Kitchen open until 1 a.m. daily
WHAT: The hot new dive-style bar serves three types of hot dogs and a variety of tasty snacks.
ROSIE’S
WHERE: 330 Fore St., Portland; rosies-oldport.com
WHEN: Kitchen open until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
WHAT: A Portland institution since 1987, Rosie’s serves its entire lengthy menu, including wings, burgers, Mexican specialties and more, until 10 p.m. daily and an hour later on weekend nights.
SAMUEL’S BAR AND GRILL
WHERE: 1160 Forest Ave., Portland; on Facebook
WHEN: Kitchen open until 1 a.m. daily
WHAT: The neighborhood bar offers its full menu until close daily. Rotating daily specials supplement regular pub fare that includes pizzas, burgers and wings (get them dirty).
TACO ESCOBARR
WHERE: 548 Congress St., Portland; tacoescobarr.com
WHEN: Open until 1 a.m. daily
WHAT: Get your tacos how you like them – soft, crispy or puffy with a variety of fillings, from fried avocado to carne asada. Chips and salsa, tortas, taquitos and tons of speciality drinks are among the other menu items.
THE THIRSTY PIG
WHERE: 37 Exchange St., Portland; thirstypigportland.com
WHEN: Kitchen open until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
WHAT: Two words: House-made sausages. The Thirsty Pig has several to choose from, along with a bunch of specialty hot dogs and plenty of local beer.
THREE DOLLAR DEWEYS
WHERE: 241 Commercial St., Portland; threedollardeweys.com
WHEN: Kitchen open until 11 p.m. daily
WHAT: The late-night menu, served from 10-11 p.m., includes chicken wings, chicken tenders, nachos, onion rings and more.
TOMASO’S CANTEEN
WHERE: 18 Hampshire St., Portland; tomasoscanteen.com
WHEN: Kitchen open until 1 a.m. daily
WHAT: At this casual bar on the edge of the Old Port, you can get sausages, loaded fries, wings and even a Caesar salad past midnight any night.
VIA VECCHIA
WHERE: 10 Dana St., Portland; vvoldport.com
WHEN: The kitchen is open until 10:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
WHAT: The Italian restaurant serves pizzettes, mussels, pasta dishes and several tempting cocktails.
WILSON COUNTY BARBECUE
WHERE: 82 Hanover St., Suite 8, Portland; wilsoncountybarbecue.com
WHEN: Kitchen open until 10:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday
WHAT: Pit-smoked, whole hog barbecue and Southern comfort classics are this Bayside barbecue joint’s jam.
