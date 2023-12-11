If you need to know where you can get a bite to eat after 10 p.m. in Portland, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve rounded up several spots where you can chow down even when most of the city’s celebrated restaurants have stopped serving for the night.

From pizza to burgers and more, there are a number of places to satisfy your hunger pangs.

ANDY’S OLD PORT PUB

WHERE: 94 Commercial St., Portland; andysoldportpub.com

WHEN: Kitchen open until 10:30 p.m. daily

WHAT: Seafood, pub fare and pizza dominate the extensive menu.

APPLEBEES BAR AND GRILL

WHERE: 1072 Brighton Ave., Portland; restaurants.applebees.com

WHEN: Kitchen open until midnight Sunday through Wednesday and 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday

WHAT: The chain restaurant offers steak, seafood, pasta, burgers and more.

BLACK COW

WHERE: 83 Exchange St., Portland; blackcowburgers.com

WHEN: Kitchen open until midnight Friday and Saturday

WHAT: Black Cow puts a funky twist on burgers and fries.

BODA

WHERE: 671 Congress St., Portland; bodamaine.com

WHEN: Kitchen open until midnight Friday and Saturday

WHAT: The beloved Thai restaurant serves classic entrees, along with tapas, grilled skewers and more.

BRAMHALL

WHERE: 769 Congress St., Portland; bramhallme.com

WHEN: Kitchen open until midnight daily

WHAT: Some highlights from the speakeasy’s menu include fried provolone sticks with spicy pomodoro, hand-cut fries with truffle zest and garlic aioli, and pork schnitzel.

BRICKYARD HOLLOW

WHERE: 9 Commercial St., Portland; brickyardhollow.com/portland

WHEN: Kitchen open until 10:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday

WHAT: The Portland location of this local brewpub chain serves craft pizzas, rice bowls and soups.

CABANA

WHERE: 111 Middle St., Portland; On Instagram

WHEN: Kitchen open until midnight Wednesday-Saturday

WHAT: The Latin cocktail bar specializes in Dominican cuisine.

CBG BAR AND GRILL

WHERE: 617 Congress St., Portland; cbgportland.com

WHEN: Kitchen open until midnight

WHAT: The menu includes both classic and surprising comfort food, from mac and cheese to breakfast fried rice.

THE CONTINENTAL

WHERE: 170 Brighton Ave., Portland; thecontinentalportland.com

WHEN: Kitchen open until 10:30 p.m. daily

WHAT: The European-style pub serves Scotch eggs, clams with chorizo, chicken schnitzel and other classics.

CROWN FRIED CHICKEN

WHERE: 408 Forest Ave., Portland; crownfriedchickenportland.me.com

WHEN: Kitchen open until 2 a.m.

WHAT: The takeout chain serves halal chicken in all forms, from wings to kebab platters.

EVENTIDE

WHERE: 86 Middle St., Portland; eventideoysterco.com

HOURS: Kitchen open until 11 p.m. daily

DETAILS: The renowned oyster bar serves seafood of all sorts – raw or in soups and sandwiches.

FREE STREET

WHERE: 77 Free St., Portland; freestreetportland.com

WHEN: Kitchen open until 11 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday

WHAT: Smoked items are abundant at this taxidermy-decorated bar, including in a smoked meatloaf sandwich, house smoked birria tacos, and fried Brussels sprouts with smoked tomato aioli and hot honey.

GLASS LOUNGE AT THE HYATT PLACE

WHERE: 433 Fore St., Portland; on Instagram

WHEN: Kitchen open until midnight Friday and Saturday

WHAT: The hotel bar offers shareable appetizers, bistro-style burgers, sandwiches and salads.

GROSS CONFECTION BAR

WHERE: 172 Middle St., Portland; grossconfectionbar.com

WHEN: Kitchen open until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

WHAT: You have more time to get to the dessert and cocktail bar on the weekends, whether you’re looking for a simple scoop of sorbet or a decadent concoction like the Gross Confection Mess (fudge cake, chocolate mousse, caramel mousse, toasted fluff hazelnut meringues, caramel popcorn, chocolate pearls and fudge sauce).

HIGHROLLER LOBSTER CO.

WHERE 104 Exchange St., Portland; highrollerlobster.com

WHEN: Kitchen open until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

WHAT: The hip seafood joint specializes in lobster rolls and other fun preparations of the crustacean, including a lobster cheese crisp taco and lobster tails on a stick.

JEFE JUANS

WHERE: 47 Wharf St., Portland; On Facebook

WHEN: Kitchen open until midnight Sunday through Thursday, until 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday

WHAT: After 10 p.m., Jefe Juans only offers their guests two sizes of burritos: grande and pequeno.

KING’S HEAD

WHERE: 254 Commercial St., Portland; thekingsheadportland.com

WHEN: Kitchen open until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

WHAT: This English-style pub’s menu includes a Scotch egg, 1/2-pound King’s Burger, and falafel sandwich.

LAZZARI

WHERE: 618 Congress St., Portland; lazzariportland.com

WHEN: Kitchen open until 1 a.m. daily

WHAT: Lazzari offers a variety of pizzas, including white clam, and small plates like hot honey wings and fried olives.

MARGARITAS MEXICAN RESTURANT

WHERE: 242 St. John St., Portland; margs.com/portland

WHEN: Kitchen open until midnight Tuesday through Thursday, until 1 a.m. on weekends

WHAT: The Mexican chain restaurant’s late-night menu of snack items – served after 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and after 11 p.m. on weekends – includes baby chimichangas, fried pickles and chips with guacamole or queso.

THE NORTH POINT

WHERE: 35 Silver St., Portland. northpointportland.com

WHEN: Kitchen is open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

WHAT: The wine and cocktail bar’s nibbles include deviled eggs, olives and sun-dried tomatoes, and spinach and artichoke dip.

NOSH

WHERE: 551 Congress St., Portland; noshkitchenbar.com

WHEN: Kitchen open until midnight daily

WHAT: One of the most extensive menus you can get this late, it includes snacks like Adult Lunchables and Lobster Rangoon, burgers, salads and hearty entrees, like Steak Frites and Shrimp & Polenta.

NOVARE RES BIER CAFE

WHERE: 4 Canal Plaza, Suite 1, Portland; novareresbier.com

WHEN: Kitchen open until 11 p.m. daily

WHAT: The high-end beer bar offers a variety of snacks and entrees in addition to meats and cheeses.

PAPER TIGER

WHERE: 425 Fore St., Suite 104, Portland; papertigerme.com



WHEN: Kitchen open until 1 a.m. daily



WHAT: Paper Tiger’s menu is a nod to traditional fast food, oyster bars and Chinese food, all under one roof. Think coconut-pineapple wings, raw oysters and lobster rolls.

PAPI

WHERE: 18 Exchange St., Portland; papiportland.com

WHEN: Kitchen open until 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, midnight Friday and Saturday

WHAT: The cocktail bar’s full menu of Puerto Rican bites and plates is available until 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; after 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, there’s a limited food menu.

PIZZA VILLA

WHERE: 940 Congress St., Portland; pizzavillaportland.com

WHEN: Kitchen open until 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, until 11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday

WHAT: The pizza joint and adjacent bar serves calzones, wings, pizza, sandwiches and more.

PORTLAND HUNT + ALPINE CLUB

WHERE: 75 Market St., Portland; huntandalpineclub.com

WHEN: Kitchen open until 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday, until midnight Friday and Saturday

WHAT: The Scandinavian-inspired cocktail bar also offers a variety of sweet and savory snacks, from tinned fish to chocolate chip cookies.

PORTLAND MASH TUN

WHERE: 29 Wharf St., Portland; on Facebook

WHEN: Kitchen open until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; until midnight Friday and Saturday

WHAT: The bar is best known for its $6 burger, but also serves tacos, truffle fries and more.

RIGBY YARD

WHERE: 50 Wharf St., Portland; rigbyyard.com

WHEN: Kitchen open until 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

WHAT: Rigby Yard offers an elevated takes on classic steak, seafood and pasta dishes.

ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT

WHERE: 41 Wharf St., Portland; roomforimprovement.me

WHEN: Kitchen open until 1 a.m. daily

WHAT: The hot new dive-style bar serves three types of hot dogs and a variety of tasty snacks.

ROSIE’S

WHERE: 330 Fore St., Portland; rosies-oldport.com



WHEN: Kitchen open until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday



WHAT: A Portland institution since 1987, Rosie’s serves its entire lengthy menu, including wings, burgers, Mexican specialties and more, until 10 p.m. daily and an hour later on weekend nights.

SAMUEL’S BAR AND GRILL

WHERE: 1160 Forest Ave., Portland; on Facebook

WHEN: Kitchen open until 1 a.m. daily

WHAT: The neighborhood bar offers its full menu until close daily. Rotating daily specials supplement regular pub fare that includes pizzas, burgers and wings (get them dirty).

TACO ESCOBARR

WHERE: 548 Congress St., Portland; tacoescobarr.com

WHEN: Open until 1 a.m. daily

WHAT: Get your tacos how you like them – soft, crispy or puffy with a variety of fillings, from fried avocado to carne asada. Chips and salsa, tortas, taquitos and tons of speciality drinks are among the other menu items.

THE THIRSTY PIG

WHERE: 37 Exchange St., Portland; thirstypigportland.com

WHEN: Kitchen open until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

WHAT: Two words: House-made sausages. The Thirsty Pig has several to choose from, along with a bunch of specialty hot dogs and plenty of local beer.

THREE DOLLAR DEWEYS

WHERE: 241 Commercial St., Portland; threedollardeweys.com

WHEN: Kitchen open until 11 p.m. daily

WHAT: The late-night menu, served from 10-11 p.m., includes chicken wings, chicken tenders, nachos, onion rings and more.

TOMASO’S CANTEEN

WHERE: 18 Hampshire St., Portland; tomasoscanteen.com

WHEN: Kitchen open until 1 a.m. daily

WHAT: At this casual bar on the edge of the Old Port, you can get sausages, loaded fries, wings and even a Caesar salad past midnight any night.

VIA VECCHIA

WHERE: 10 Dana St., Portland; vvoldport.com

WHEN: The kitchen is open until 10:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

WHAT: The Italian restaurant serves pizzettes, mussels, pasta dishes and several tempting cocktails.

WILSON COUNTY BARBECUE

WHERE: 82 Hanover St., Suite 8, Portland; wilsoncountybarbecue.com

WHEN: Kitchen open until 10:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday

WHAT: Pit-smoked, whole hog barbecue and Southern comfort classics are this Bayside barbecue joint’s jam.

Staff Writer Aimsel Ponti contributed to this report.

