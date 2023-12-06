Brunswick Mall Ice Skating Rink

Maine Street, Brunswick

When the conditions are just right for outdoor skating, this community rink on the lawn in downtown Brunswick is open from 6 a.m. to midnight daily. Hockey is not permitted weekdays from 3-6 p.m. or on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring your own skates. Call the Parks & Recreation Department to confirm the rink is open, 207-725-6656. For more information go to brunswickme.org.

Falmouth Family Ice

20 Hat Trick Drive, Falmouth

The pond-shaped man-made rink at Falmouth Family Ice is southern Maine’s only outdoor ice surface that is open to the elements, refrigerated and regularly resurfaced by a Zamboni. The “pond” is under construction and will be reopening for the 2023-2024 season after the surface and refrigeration systems are rebuilt. There is also an indoor rink which is open for lessons and activities year round. Significant precipitation – or melting – causes the outdoor surface to close; call ahead to be sure the surface is cleared for skating, 207-781-4200. If it’s too wet or too bitingly cold outside, check the public skating hours for the indoor rink at familyice.org.

Advertisement

Orland H. Blake Skating Pond

188 Main St. (parking behind Key Bank), Yarmouth

This old-fashioned skating pond behind the log cabin on Main Street is maintained by Yarmouth Community Services, which keeps the pond lit from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. There’s also a cute little warming hut thanks to the Orland H. Blake Skating Pond & Village Improvement Society. Pucks and sticks are restricted to the rear section of the pond when figure skaters or children are present. Bring your own skates. The pond is open for skating free of charge when conditions are deemed safe, and the best place to check the status is on the Facebook page.

Riverside Golf Course Rinks

1158 Riverside St., Portland

At the city-owned Riverside Golf Course in Portland, you’ll find a pair of side-by-side rinks totaling 20,000 square feet of ice. The smaller of the two rinks is lit at night, and they’re both free and open to the public for skating 24 hours a day, seven days a week. No rentals are available. For more info, go to riversidegolfcourseme.com.

Advertisement

Scarborough Ice Rink

20 Municipal Drive, Scarborough

This rink stays open as long as the weather cooperates. There are actually two rinks here: an upper rink for hockey and a lower one for skating, and both are open from 2-9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. Rink lights are on until 9 p.m. every night. There is no charge to use the rink and be sure to bring your own skates; rentals are not available. Call the rink hotline for status updates at 207-883-7645, and find additional info at scarboroughmaine.org.

Troubh Ice Arena

225 Park Ave., Portland

Portland’s indoor municipal rink offers public skating year-round, typically 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends. Public skating is $6 for adults, plus $4 for skate rentals. The rink also offers public freestyle sessions and public pickup hockey (1:40-2:40 p.m. Mondays starting in November). It never hurts to call ahead at 207-774-8553. You can also find info online at portlandmaine.gov.

Advertisement

The Waterhouse Center

51 Main St., Kennebunk

Skating is free at this pavilion in downtown Kennebunk, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily November through March, weather permitting. Ice is regularly resurfaced. Bring your own skates, but don’t bring pucks or sticks. Find more info about the rink at kennebunkmaine.us.

The Rink at Thompson’s Point

207 Thompson’s Point, Portland

Ticket sales for skating at Thompson’s Point begin each week on Sunday at 5 p.m. Tickets can be bought individually for $10 or in books of 10 for $80. Separate tickets for pond hockey, $10 per person, are also available. The Rink offers ice skate rentals for $6 and skate sharpening during limited hours. Check for the latest information, including schedule changes, closures or cancellations, at the Thompson’s Point Rink Instagram page.

Advertisement

The Colisee

190 Birch St., Lewiston

The Colisee is a busy place with high school, adult and junior league games on the schedule, but public skating is open at the rink every Sunday from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. (check the website for schedule changes). Admission is $5 and skate rentals cost $3. Find more info at thecolisee.com.

Norway Savings Bank Arena

985 Turner St., Auburn

Keep your Sunday open from 3:50-4:50 p.m. because that’s the hour for public skating at NSB Arena. Admission is $5 and skate rentals also cost $5. Find more info at norwaysavingsbankarena.com.

Camden National Bank Ice Vault

203 Whitten Road, Hallowell

Public skating sessions are from 12:10-2:10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 1 noon Friday; and 1-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Each session costs $7.25 per person, and all tickets must be purchased online. There are a limited number of skates for rent for $6. The Vault also offers Shinny Hockey – stick and puck sessions for pick-up and practice – from 10 a.m. to noon Monday and 12:10-2:10 p.m. Friday. Cost is $11.50 per player, and helmet, hockey gloves and stick are required. Get more info and verify the schedules at maineicevault.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: