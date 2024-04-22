Maine State Police have recovered the remains of 34-year-old Alex Jackson, of Windham, who had been missing since May 12 of last year.

The remains were discovered on Friday near Stark, New Hampshire, and were immediately transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Concord to be identified, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in statement Monday. Ultimately the remains were identified to be Jackson’s. The cause of death has not yet been released.

In March, police arrested Joseph Chute, 30, of Leeds, charged him with murder after a 10-month investigation into Jackson’s disappearance. Chute allegedly told people he had been involved in the disappearance, which ultimately lead to his arrest, said his lawyer, Verne Paradie.

Last week, Paradie tried to have the charges against Chute dismissed, arguing that there was no body. On Monday evening, Paradie said the discovery of Jackson’s remains did not change his position on his client’s innocence.

“I haven’t seen anything about how they identified the body or a cause of death. I’ve seen nothing related to the case other than that they found a body in New Hampshire,” Paradie said.

Jackson was last seen near the Turner area in May 2023. His mother, Patricia Jackson, said that he regularly traveled back roads in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, hauling items for farmers with his flatbed trailer.

Police believe he was about to travel to northern Vermont with his dog, Hazel, who was found three days later in North Yarmouth. There was no sign of Jackson or his truck.

Patricia Jackson said it was unusual not to hear from her son. He usually checked in on her and his girlfriend several times a day, she said last spring.

He had been living with his mother in Windham for several years but had bought property at the time he went missing and was planning to build his own house.

