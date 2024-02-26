The Bowdoin man who threatened to attack his Army Reserve base weeks before killing 18 people in Lewiston last year received a glowing evaluation from his superior officers in April 2023, several months after family members say he began acting paranoid and aggressive.

Robert Card was “a consummate professional” who showed the “ability to train future leaders with great care for their safety and well being,” according to the evaluation.

The Army released a trove of documents Monday afternoon from Card’s personnel file in response to a public records request. The file outlines most of the arc of his career with the Army, from his enlistment as a student at the University of Maine in 2002 to his final review last April, when evaluators said he “exceeded standards” and should remain on track for promotion.

Related Read our complete coverage of the Lewiston mass shooting

“He has excelled as a squad leader, mentoring his troops to be among the best. SFC Card should be sent to his next NCOES and promoted with his peers,” the April review states. Card “willingly accepted opportunities for greater responsibility and excelled in those endeavors.”

All of his annual evaluations were clear – most were exemplary. The file shows he reenlisted in December 2013 for another six years, earning an $8,000 bonus. In July 2020, he was promoted to sergeant first class. He was later given an award for his working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warning: This video contains profanity. The interview with Robert Card begins around minute 55.

But notably absent from the file are any references to Card’s declining mental health, to his hospitalization last July after an incident at the unit’s annual training in New York, or to the threats he allegedly made against his unit in September, which prompted his commanding officers to ask the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office to check on Card and the Saco police department to monitor the unit’s base.

It remains unclear exactly what steps the Army took to get Card help after a Sagadahoc deputy first reported his declining mental health in May. An Army spokesperson confirmed that Card spent two weeks in a New York psychiatric hospital following his encounter with New York state troopers. The spokesperson said Army medical staff made “multiple attempts” to contact Card over the next several months but has not confirmed whether they ever reached him or provided him help.

The governor’s commission investigating the Lewiston shooting has asked members of the Army to testify at a public hearing, but the invitation has not yet been confirmed.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: