The man who led police on high-speed chases in Standish and Cornish on Friday night had targeted an individual in a Standish shooting the day before, police say.

Aaron Difillipo, 52, is accused of firing a bullet on Feb. 22 into an empty car in the driveway of the same home where he fled from police the following evening, according to Detective Sgt. Patrick Ferriter of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured in the Thursday shooting.

“This was not a random event,” Ferriter said. “We believe there was an intended target at that address.”

Ferriter did not answer questions about the relationship between Difillipo and the would-be-victim, citing the department’s pending investigation.

Police previously said their Feb. 23 hunt for Difillipo began when the homeowner of 37 Oak Hill Road reported that a Jeep was parked with its lights off in her driveway around 11 p.m.

Ferriter said Monday that the vehicle matched a description of a car spotted there the previous night around the time of the reported shooting.

When police arrived on Friday night, Difillipo consumed “a large quantity” of pills and what appeared to be liquor in front of deputies, then sped off in his car, according to a statement shared on Saturday. State police eventually used a vehicle maneuver to force Difillipo to stop and he was taken into custody.

Several of the more than half-dozen charges he faces, including criminal threatening, illegal possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and aggravating reckless conduct, stem from the Thursday shooting, Ferriter said.

