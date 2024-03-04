LEWISTON — Ben Dyer wasn’t supposed to be at Schemengees Bar & Grille the night of October 25, but he went to play cornhole after the restaurant’s manager called to ask him to fill in for someone who couldn’t make it for a game.

Dyer was shot five times that night by Robert Card, who killed 18 people and injured 13 others at Schemengees and another Lewiston business, Just-in-Time Recreation.

He survived, but told members of the state commission investigating the mass shooting on Monday that the physical and emotional toll of the shooting is still with him, and that he wishes more could have been done to prevent it.

“We can talk about lots of things, but the biggest thing is the mental health (concerns) were there,” Dyer told the commission, referring to warning signs that Card was paranoid and threatening violence. “People knew this was going to happen, and nobody stopped it.”

Dyer was among more than a dozen people who were at Schemengees or Just-in-Time during the Oct. 25 mass shooting and who testified on their experience Monday before the commission.

The survivors recalled the trauma and chaos of trying to figure out what was going on as the shooting unfolded, their memories of seeing Card walk in and start firing and seeing friends and loved ones shot. They also implored the panel to do more to stop future mass shootings and said not enough was done to stop Card.

“I understand that Maine has a problem with mental health,” said Bobbi Nichols, who was at Just-in-Time the night of the shooting and lost her sister, Tricia Asselin. “Every state has a problem with it. There are not enough resources or counselors. And all these gun laws — the bottom line is you can pass 1,000 gun laws but if you don’t follow the protocol, why have them? This guy didn’t just show one or two episodes, this was a constant thing.”

Some survivors who testified Monday said they knew Robert Card personally, from playing corn hole with him at Schemengees. Many of the commission’s questions were focused on what kind of mental health help they’ve been able to access. Several said they are in therapy but they still face challenges.

Nichols said she has been in counseling but is at a point where it’s not working for her. “I have a lot of trauma and my counselor is not trained in that at all,” Nichols said. “She’s very young. I’ve given her 12 weeks and she told me I need a psychiatric specialist. I’ve had a lot of grappling with what happened that night.”

