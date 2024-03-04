A man charged in a shooting Saturday on Portland’s St. John Street had his first appearance in court Monday afternoon.

Abdhirahman Mahmoud, 36, was arrested Saturday after police searched three homes throughout Portland and South Portland. Mahmoud is accused of killing 30-year-old Raoul Tshiyuka.

Mahmoud did not have to enter a plea during his appearance in Cumberland County Superior Court on Monday. Little was shared about the allegations against Mahmoud, whether he knew Tshiyuka and what prosecutors believe his motive was. A police affidavit supporting his arrest was sealed.

Tshiyuka was shot around 1 a.m. Saturday morning on St. John Street, according to Portland police. He was transported to Maine Medical Center, less than a mile from where he was shot, where police say he later died.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined he died of a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

Police spent much of Saturday searching for Mahmoud, although it’s unclear how they identified him as a suspect. SWAT teams searched properties at Wainwright Circle East in South Portland and Wellesley Estates in Portland before police say they learned Mahmoud was at 224 Ocean Avenue in Portland.

A background check with the state Bureau of Identification showed Mahmoud does not have a criminal history in Maine.

He was arrested without incident, police said, and is being held at Cumberland County Jail without bail. Mahmoud’s defense attorney Randall Bates told the court Monday he plans to argue for bail conditions at a later hearing.

“This is his first time being arrested,” Bates said. “He’s got a business out there he needs to get back to.”

In 2022, Mahmoud was a victim of a separate shooting in the Old Port.

Mahmoud was with a group at The Drink Exchange, where witnesses told police they were in an argument with another group involving 19-year-old Tyreese Vargas.

When the confrontation moved outside, Vargas pulled out a gun and fired it several times at Mahmoud. The shots also injured Kali Perry, 22, who was just a bystander.

A GoFundMe set up to support Tshiyuka’s family had raised $6,000 by Monday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

