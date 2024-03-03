Two people who are persons of interest in a large jewelry theft in Arundel are allegedly part of a criminal organization committing retail thefts throughout the country, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Warrants have been issued for Pardelian Muntean, 21, and Liana Moldovan, 34, according to the York County Sheriff’s Facebook post.

As a result of the investigation of an Arundel antique business reporting a Dec. 10 theft of $9,000 jewelry, Mutean and Moldovan are part of a criminal organization, and have warrants for them in New York, Arizona, Texas, New Hampshire, and multiple places in Maine. Detectives are working with federal authorities to locate the fugitives and return them to Maine to answer charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

If anyone knows about their whereabouts, people are asked to call 207-324-1113.

