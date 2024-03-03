Portland police are investigating the death of a man who was found seriously injured early Saturday.

Just after 1 a.m., police were called to the area of 263 St. John St. for the report of a disturbance with a person injured.

Officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from serious injuries. The man was transported to Maine Medical Center where he later died, according to a statement from Portland Police Interim Assistant Chief Robert Martin.

An autopsy will be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death, Martin said. Police do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Investigators are urging anyone who has information that might assist in this case please call 207-874-8575. People can also text the keyword, PPDME, and your message to 847411.

