AUGUSTA — Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday signed a new law granting the commission investigating the Lewiston mass shooting the power to issue subpoenas.

The legislation, introduced by the governor and Attorney General Aaron Frey last month, authorizes the commission to obtain documents and compel witness testimony as it tries to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding the Oct. 25 mass shooting.

The House and Senate gave initial unanimous approval to the legislation last week, and took final procedural votes confirming their support Tuesday.

Because the legislation earned more than two-thirds support in each chamber, the law took effect immediately upon being signed by the governor.

“With my signature, the bill is now law, and the Independent Commission now has the power of subpoena,” Mills said in a statement. “I thank the Legislature for working with the Attorney General and me to deliver the Independent Commission the authority it needs to conduct a thorough examination of the facts surrounding the tragedy in Lewiston.”

The seven-member commission, appointed by Mills and Frey, is tasked with investigating the facts leading up to and in the aftermath of the shooting by Robert Card, who killed 18 people and injured 13 others at two locations.

Executive Director Anne Jordan testified before lawmakers last month that subpoena power will be critical to ensuring the commission is able to gather all the information it needs.

“A subpoena to appear and testify, or to produce records, would permit the commission to gather the necessary facts and evidence to fulfill its solemn mission,” Jordan said at the time. “Without such power, there will be scores of unanswered questions and missing information.”

A spokesperson for the commission did not immediately respond to a phone message and email seeking information about whether the commission has immediate plans to issue any subpoenas and who might receive them.

The commission has been holding a series of public meetings to gather testimony from police, family members of victims and others connected to the shooting. It heard last week from members of the Lewiston and Lisbon police departments and is scheduled to meet again Thursday to hear from the Maine State Police.

This story will be updated.

