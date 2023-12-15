The U.S. Army’s Inspector General will conduct an independent investigation into the Oct. 25 mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine’s congressional delegation said Friday.

Gabe Camarillo, under secretary of the Army, delivered the news in a letter sent to Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, who have been calling for a formal investigation into the events surrounding the deadliest shooting in Maine’s history.

“The Army is committed to diligently investigating all facts and events related to the Army involving SFC (Robert) Card in the months and days before he committed these heinous acts,” Camarillo wrote. “The Secretary of the Army has requested the Army Inspector General to conduct an independent investigation to ensure that the Army takes corrective actions where appropriate. In response, the Army IG has instructed her team to immediately begin preparing to conduct this investigation.”

Robert Card, 40, entered two businesses in Lewiston the night of Oct. 25 and shot and killed 18 people before taking his own life. His body was found in a recycling trailer two days later. Months before the shootings, family members and members of the same Army Reserve unit as Card expressed concern about a shift in his behavior and feared that he might act out violently.

Collins and King first sent a letter to requesting an independent investigation on Nov. 2, and last week, all four members followed up with a second request.

“We are pleased that the Inspector General of the Army has responded to our requests and has begun preparations to conduct an independent investigation into the events preceding the Lewiston shooting,” the Maine delegation said in a joint statement. “A thorough investigation into what happened, and what could have been done differently, could help prevent future shootings. This independent review by the Army Inspector General will be an important part of understanding the events that took place before that horrific night. The survivors, families affected, and members of the surrounding communities deserve nothing less.”

Victims’ families also have been asking the Army to conduct a more thorough look into Card, specifically related to his service in a Saco-based Reserve unit that regularly conducted training in New York.

“We are appreciative of the delegation’s efforts to ensure that the Army Inspector General opens a formal and independent investigation,” said Travis Brennan, an attorney with Berman and Simmons, a firm that represents several families. “The victims and families believe this is an important step toward gathering critical information and we are hopeful that it will help to answer important questions and lead to change.”

Card, who lived in Bowdoin, was a longtime member of the 3rd Battalion, 304th Regiment, based in Saco. This summer, while he was with the unit training, he spent two weeks at a psychiatric hospital in New York at the urging of superiors who said he had been hearing voices. In September, members of that reserve unit contacted local law enforcement to conduct a welfare check on Card, who they feared would carry out an act of violence. But police were never able to connect with him at his house.

On Thursday, the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office released a 93-page report that detailed its own internal review about how deputies handled their involvement with Card.

“The review has found that responding deputies followed the law and their training with the information available at the time,” Sheriff Joel Merry said in a statement. “We also understand that there are additional reviews underway of the mass shootings and our office will cooperate fully.”

