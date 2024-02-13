Bishop Robert Deeley, who has led the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland for the past decade, is retiring in May, according to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Pope Francis accepted Deeley’s resignation and has appointed the Rev. James T. Ruggieri as Bishop-elect of Portland, the conference announced Tuesday.

Deeley, 77, was appointed by Pope Francis in December 2013 and was installed as bishop on Feb. 14, 2014, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Before coming to Portland, he was a pastor in Massachusetts and spent time in Rome as an official at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. He was ordained Auxiliary Bishop of Boston by Cardinal Sean O’Malley in 2011.

During his time in Portland, Deeley received the “Role of Law Award,” an honor from the Canon Law Society given to an individual who distinguishes himself in the practice of canon law, according to the diocese.

But he also faced criticism and lawsuits stemming from sexual abuse allegations that have long plagued the Catholic Church. A lawsuit filed last year in Massachusetts alleged Deeley was one of three high-ranking members of the Catholic Church who were negligent in allowing a high school administrator to sexually abuse minors starting in 2011.

Deeley will continue to reside in Maine as Bishop Emeritus, according to the diocese. He submitted his resignation letter in 2022. According to church law, all bishops must submit their resignation to the pope when they reach the age of 75, but the pope can ask them to stay on until a successor is chosen.

Ruggieri is a priest in the Diocese of Providence, where he currently serves as pastor at St. Patrick’s and St. Michael’s parishes. He will officially succeed Deeley at his Mass of ordination and installation on May 7 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

Ruggieri will be the 13th bishop of Portland.

This story will be updated.

