Six new people alleging they were sexually abused as children by members of Maine’s Catholic Church have filed civil complaints in state court saying church officials knew about the abuse for decades but did not stop it.

Their complaints, describing childhood sexual abuse at the hands of priests and nuns in parishes throughout Maine between 1954 and 1988, join dozens of others pending in state courts since lawmakers agreed in 2021 to remove a statute of limitations from civil child sex abuse cases.

The state’s highest court is weighing the constitutionality of changing the law to allow for older lawsuits.

Related Maine supreme court to decide on removal of time limit in church sex abuse cases

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland has argued the previous statute of limitations existed to protect the ability to try a case — the longer a person waits to sue, the older witnesses and evidence become, and the harder it is to access.

Michael Bigos, an attorney representing 30 people suing the diocese for abuse, has said most people aren’t able to come to terms with childhood sexual abuse until they’re in their 50s. He says the law now is better for victims.

The newest complaints detail abuse in children’s homes and schools that the diocese oversaw, sometimes with help from nuns of different orders. Two of the plaintiffs have agreed to be named, the four others are filing under the names of Jane or John Doe.

Advertisement

The oldest of the new complaints alleges multiple years of abuse by the Rev. Maurice Plourd, who was assigned to St. Rose of Lima in Chisholm in the 1950s.

Another unnamed victim alleged he was abused by nuns working for the diocese in the mid-1950s, while he was about five years old and a ward at the Healy Asylum in Lewiston. The victim said he was abused on numerous occasions by one of the Sisters of Charity and was punished after reporting the incident to Mother Superior afterward. After reuniting with his family, he said he was abused by the Rev. Antonio Girardin at a church in Pittsfield from about 1961 to 1963.

A woman suing as Jane Doe alleged she was seven years old when she was abused in 1977 by Sister Helen McKeough, the principal of the diocese-run Indian Island School. She said she was then abused by the Rev. David Cote at the nearby St. Ann Rectory a year later.

Related Penobscot Nation members latest to sue Maine diocese for childhood sexual abuse

Robert Rossignol, who was a parishioner at St. Catherine Church in Aroostook County in the late 1960s, said he was abused for a year by the Rev. John Audibert.

Audibert was removed from the ministry in 1994, according to the complaint, placed in a rehabilitation program, and reinstated to work at churches in South Portland, Portland and Augusta before he was finally removed again in 2002.

Another man’s complaint alleges the Rev. Clement Thibodeau sexually abused him in 1967 when he was 12 years old. Thibodeau was working as the Chaplain at Notre Dame Institute in Alfred, now the Notre Dame Spiritual Center. He died in 2017.

Advertisement

Not all of the new cases were bared under the former statute of limitations. The previous law said people couldn’t sue over abuse that occurred before 1987 in most cases.

Glen Witham was 14 when he lived at the Rumford Boys Home in the 1980s. He said he used to play with other kids at St. Athanasius and St. John parishes across the street, where the Rev. John Harris was a pastor. Witham said Harris abused him for several years from about 1984 until 1987.

Harris has been named in several other complaints filed so far. He left the diocese in 2003 following reports of inappropriate conduct at Camp Waganaki and was removed from the priesthood in 2015.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: