Lawmakers from both parties are denouncing the latest demonstration by a neo-Nazi group in Maine and calling for legislation next session to make it harder for them to intimidate communities.

Sen. Joe Baldacci, D-Bangor, said Saturday’s protest in Augusta by members of the hate group NSC-131 – the most recent public incident by a group that is active throughout New England – should serve as a call to action.

“I think we need to look at updating some of the laws we have to meet the challenges of today,” Baldacci said in an interview Monday.

Rep. Amy Arata, R-New Gloucester, agreed that lawmakers should consider legislation that “threads the needle” between deterring hateful public gatherings and infringing on anyone’s 1st Amendment rights to freedom of speech.

“The ironic thing is that they are enjoying the same rights they want to take away from others,” said Arata, the assistant Republican House leader. “We don’t want to make them into martyrs, but we have to at least acknowledge they are here, and they are not welcome.”

Roughly two dozen masked men protested Saturday afternoon outside the State House and in front of the Blaine House, the governor’s mansion. Videos posted on social media showed participants chanting Nazi salutes and holding a banner that read “Keep New England White.”

Similar marches occurred in Portland in April and in Lewiston last October.

Some have identified one of the leaders at the Augusta march as Christopher Pohlhaus, a prominent neo-Nazi who bought land in the rural Maine town of Springfield last year and has been openly recruiting others to join him there.

Pohlhaus was featured in an investigation last month by the Press Herald about the increase in white nationalist and Neo-Nazi sentiment across the country and in New England, especially.

All of the national, nongovernmental organizations that monitor white supremacist and extremist groups agree that New England has become a hotbed. The Anti-Defamation League released a report in March showing white supremacist activity increased in just one year by 50% in Maine and 96% in New England overall.

In recent years, hate groups are seizing on broader grievances – including opposition to pandemic safety measures and to expanded rights for transgender people – as a means of recruitment, largely on the internet, where sites like Gab and Telegram have helped hate to metastasize.

Prior to Saturday’s demonstration, Pohlhaus had posted on one of his social media pages that a “protest needed to be organized” in response to a headline from the conservative news site The Maine Wire that read “Maine Governor Plots to resettle 75,000 foreign migrants in Maine by 2029.”

That story referenced a recent executive order from Gov. Janet Mills to create an Office of New Mainers to better respond to the growing number of immigrants who have settled here and to integrate them into the state’s workforce to help ease labor shortages.

Saturday’s protest appeared peaceful, according to both police and bystanders, but Baldacci said when demonstrators are targeting a specific group, or carrying weapons, that cross the line into intimidation.

According to videos posted to social media, the demonstrators chanted “refugees, go home” as they passed the Blaine House.

“There is no home for white supremacy, antisemitism, or hate of any kind in Maine, and I stand with the overwhelming majority of Maine people who reject ideologies of hatred and intolerance and those who promote them,” Gov. Mills said in a statement from her office Monday. “Maine is a kind and welcoming place where we respect, cherish, and support one another.”

It doesn’t appear that any of Saturday’s demonstrations were displaying firearms, but Maine is an open carry state, which means individuals can have guns without a permit in most public areas. Augusta police were aware of Saturday’s protest but did not engage with any participants.

Baldacci said he already has spoken with Senate President Troy Jackson about starting a conversation that could lead to legislation next session. He said engaging with law enforcement personnel must be a part of that conversation.

“I think law enforcement has to make sure that people are not intimidated, and normal life can proceed,” he said.

Baldacci also said he thinks Maine should do more to prohibit militia-like activity or paramilitary training, something other states have done in recent years, including Vermont and Oregon.

Police officials and prosecutors who spoke with the Press Herald recently about the rise in hateful demonstrations were largely deferential. Hate alone is not a crime. And experts who track hate groups say many of them thrive on attention and are actively trying to provoke.

But others say that apathy is dangerous and allows groups to become more emboldened. The biggest concern is that these demonstration will lead to violence.

“You need to keep speaking out,” Baldacci said. “The only way to push back is to show them that you are stronger.”

Arata, who wrote a letter to the editor in the Press Herald following last month’s investigation on hate groups, said she’s been surprised at some of the response to her words.

“There were a lot of people who commented that some members of my party wouldn’t be happy with me speaking out. Nothing could be further from the truth,” she said. “I don’t know a single Republican who supports this. We’re all equally disgusted and I want to make sure that gets out there.”

Some influential Republicans, however, have not been as forceful in condemning white nationalism, while others have actively courted support from hate-based groups.

House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross of Portland also denounced Saturday’s protest and the growing activity by hate groups in Maine.

“I cannot say this strongly enough: there needs to be zero tolerance for white nationalist groups’ behavior or intimidation,” she said in a statement Sunday. “The events that transpired yesterday are an ongoing escalation by a group that is seemingly emboldened, and we must call out their abhorrent beliefs and actions. As Speaker of the House, I will be relentless in driving a campaign against this racist behavior that has no place in Maine.”

