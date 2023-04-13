Four members of the Penobscot Tribal Nation have filed complaints against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland detailing sexual abuse they say they experienced as children at the hands of three different priests.

The new lawsuits allege the abuse occurred throughout the 1970s and 1980s while they were altar boys and employees at St. Ann Parish in Indian Island.

Attorneys Michael Bigos and Timothy Kenlan announced the four new lawsuits at a news conference in Bangor Thursday morning. Their firm is now representing 25 clients throughout the state who learned they were able to sue the diocese after a new state law took effect in 2021, allowing anyone whose claims of abuse were previously expired under an old statute of limitation to pursue action in civil court.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court has been asked to rule on the constitutionality of that law, which the diocese says opens the church and other institutions up to millions of dollars in damages.

An attorney for the diocese said this month that he’s aware of 80 active claims against the diocese that were made possible by the new law. Hundreds of other claims involving other individuals and institutions accused of abuse could also be affected.

In each case filed so far, attorneys have argued that the diocese was aware of credible allegations of abuse against priests and other employees, and instead of addressing the abuse, it relocated the clergy to different parishes and never warned parishioners.

The newest complaints center on the alleged activity of three priests, all while they were stationed at St. Ann Parish: the Rev. Marcel Robitaille; the Rev. David Paul Cote; and the Rev. Leo James Michaud.

Robitaille was at St. Ann’s in 1972 when Dale Mitchell says Robitaille sexually abused him numerous times at the rectory. Mitchell, who was about 12 years old at the time, was an altar boy.

More than a decade later in 1989, Bigos and Kenlan said Robitaille was placed on administrative leave and sent to an out-of-state “rehabilitation and treatment center” for counseling after four of his family members alleged he had sexually abused them throughout the 1960s and 1980s.

The attorneys said the diocese returned Robitaille to the church after receiving no allegations from parishioners. Robitaille worked in 11 different parishes across Maine. But in 2008, Robitaille was disciplined by the Vatican, which assigned him to a life of prayer and penance, barred him from administering sacraments, presenting himself as a priest and required him to get pre-approval from the bishop any time he wanted to travel beyond his daily routine.

When Cote joined St. Ann Parish in 1978, Kurt Francis and another victim, who has asked not to be identified, say Cote abused them while they were altar boys. Both were about 10 years old at the time.

Cote invited them to the rectory for “sleepovers” as a “reward for their good service,” the attorneys said. Cote was ordained in 1968 and was assigned to nine different Maine parishes throughout his tenure with the diocese. He retired in 2013.

Michaud had just started at St. Ann Parish in 1987 when he’s accused of sexually abusing Sheldon Snell, then a 16-year-old groundkeeper for the parish, and causing serious physical injuries that required medical treatment, the fourth lawsuit alleges.

Bishop Joseph Gerry removed Michaud from the ministry in 2002 for other credible allegations of abuse that took place in the 1970s, according to attorneys.

St. Ann Parish is one of the oldest churches in the country. This parish dates back to the 1660s, when it was a part of the Panawamské Parish established by French Catholic missionaries roughly 185 years before the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland was formed.

Today, it’s part of the Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord, serving Old Town, Orono, Bradley and Penobscot Nation.

This story will be updated.

