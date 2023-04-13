The spring preview is about to turn into a summer preview for southwest Maine. The rest of us will see temperatures get knocked down by a sea breeze today and another, stronger onshore flow tomorrow. It will be warm for northern Maine too, with temps in the mid 50s to mid 60s, well above average for this time of the year.

Look for temps to be much cooler and closer to the averages this weekend with the onshore flow locking things down. As we get into Sunday, April showers will return to the forecast for the first time in days.

It will be much cooler, but about the average for April next week with showers lingering through the start of the week.

