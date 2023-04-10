After a few chilly mornings and mild afternoons over the holiday weekend, the weather is about to change drastically in Maine.

Every day of the next several will see above-average temps across most of the state.

We’ll start off with 50s and 60s for highs the next few days, which isn’t too far off from April standards. But by the end of the week, it’s possible we will climb into the 70s and even up to 80 degrees.

This is all courtesy of a big ridge of high pressure moving down the weather highway (aka jet stream) during the week.

A series of warm fronts will lift north of the region and allow warm air to spread into Maine.

Here’s an early look at how things could look state-wide for temps on Friday, but is subject to change.

There are indications the warmer-than-average weather could last into next week, too. The National Weather Service is favoring a good possibility we see warm temps in their latest outlook.

