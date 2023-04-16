April has started off dry, and it’s also been mild lately. That is about to change as we start the new workweek with an easterly breeze and showers coming in from the west.

I expect the rain to start in the morning for southern Maine and move north through the Pine Tree state as the day wears on.

When it’s all over, Monday night into Tuesday, I don’t expect more than a 1/3 of an inch of rain for most locations.

We will get a break Wednesday through most of Friday with clouds and sun and drying conditions.

Temperatures won’t be all that bad by April standards, with mostly 50s and a few 60s areawide this week.

Look for the next storm to move in for the upcoming weekend. Trends point to a washout, even though it won’t be the heaviest rain we’ve seen.

It’s the perfect recipe for May flowers if we can get several small rainstorms to end the month.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous