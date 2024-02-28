AUGUSTA — Legislative Democrats plan to unveil several initiatives Wednesday in response to the mass shooting in Lewiston that killed 18 people and wounded 13 last fall.

Some of the details have been released ahead of time in two separate bills published by the Legislature’s revisor’s office. Other proposals may also be unveiled today.

Proposals include a 72-hour waiting period to purchase firearms, investments in mental health care and an expansion of crisis centers and the establishment of a process for notifying licensed gun dealers about people who are dangerous or in a mental health crisis.

Gun safety advocates who rallied at the State House on the first day of the session have called for restrictions on military-style weapons such as the one used in Lewiston, a waiting period on gun purchases and a red flag law to make it easier to take guns away from people in crisis. It’s still not clear if any lawmakers will formally propose limits on semiautomatic rifles or high-capacity magazines like those used in the Lewiston shootings.

David Trahan, executive director of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, a powerful lobbying group for gun owners, said in an interview Wednesday morning that he supports the mental health investments, especially the expansion of crisis centers across the state. Both Gov. Janet Mills and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, are proposing to expand the crisis center network.

“We feel that component is probably going to be the most effective part of the governor’s proposal,” Trahan said. “And it looks like it’s in the speaker’s as well. So it’s nice to see they’re on the same page.”

But Trahan said he’s worried that the 72-hour waiting period proposed in the Senate bill would make it more difficult for people who face violent threats – like he said he did after the Lewiston shooting – to obtain a weapon for self-defense. He also worries that a waiting period would end gun shows in Maine and greatly limit the activities of fish and game clubs.

Trahan said the group’s members oppose the governor’s proposal to expand the state’s background check mandate to advertised private sales, although he appreciates that the bill would not affect transfers between family members and close friends.

Trahan urged lawmakers not to bow to pressure from out-of-state groups seeking stronger gun safety measures.

“I would ask the people of the state of Maine: Out of those national gun control proposals, which one would have stopped or prevented the Lewiston shooting?” Trahan said. “I don’t think any of them would have.”

Here are the two bills released so far:

L.D. 2238: An Act to Address Gun Violence in Maine by Requiring a Waiting Period for Certain Firearm Purchases, sponsored by Sen. Peggy Rotundo, D-Lewiston:

This bill would require a 72-hour waiting period for firearm purchases, except when a firearm is sold to a federally licensed firearm dealer or a law enforcement office. Violations would range from fines of $200 to $500 for a first offense and between $500 and $1,000 for a second offense.

L.D. 2237: An Act to Strengthen Public Safety, Health and Well-being by Expanding Services and Coordinating Violence Prevention Resources, sponsored by House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland.

This bill would invest $17.5 million in various mental health initiatives and prevention programs:

• More than $2.5 million to strengthen mental health crisis intervention mobile response services.

• $9 million to establish six new mental health crisis receiving centers, on each in Androscoggin, Aroostook, Oxford, Penobscot, Washington and York counties.

• $6 million to reduce waiting lists for and expand access to medication management services provided by the Office of Behavioral Health, including telehealth services and employee recruitment and retention services.

• Establishes an Office of Violence Prevention in the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to “coordinate and promote effective efforts to reduce violence in the state, including, but not limited to, gun violence and related trauma and promote research about causes and evidenced based responses to such violence.”

• Establishes a “Gun Shop Project” in the Department of Public Safety, in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services, to develop, create and distribute written suicide prevention education materials and an online training course.

• Require the commissioner of public safety to develop and implement a process for notifying the public, including the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, of active shooter situations.

• Require the commissioner to study the creation and implementation of a process to notify federally licensed firearm dealers in the state about people determined to be dangerous or in a mental health crisis.

The proposals Democrats unveil Wednesday will be considered along with the package of reforms that Mills proposed last week.

Mills has proposed requiring background checks on anyone buying a gun through an advertised private sale, expanding access to mental health crisis centers across the state beginning with a new clinic in Lewiston, allowing police to forcibly take someone deemed a danger to themselves or others into protective custody to begin the process of temporarily removing their access to firearms, and collecting and analyzing gun violence data with an eye toward prevention.

Mills’ proposal already has faced resistance from Republicans in the House and Senate over which legislative committee should work on the bill, a sign that the gun debate is likely to breaking down largely long party lines.

This story will be updated.

