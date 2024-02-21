Gov. Janet Mills unveiled a new bill Wednesday that she said will enhance public safety and strengthen Maine’s mental health system in the wake of the mass shooting in Lewiston in October.

Mills spoke about the legislation during her State of the State address, saying her proposals would provide more public safety while respecting the right to bear arms and Maine’s strong traditions of gun ownership and access. The bill provides more details and specific funding requests that will now be reviewed, and potentially amended by, lawmakers.

The legislation would establish a violence prevention program at the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, expand 24-hour mental health crisis receiving centers, modify Maine’s yellow flag law and expand mandatory background checks for gun purchases to include advertised, private sales.

Mills also has proposed several budget initiatives that would complement the reforms and boost mental health treatment access.

The Governor’s bill is sponsored by Sen. Peggy Rotundo, D-Lewiston, and Rep. Kristen Cloutier, D-Lewiston. It is cosponsored by the Democratic leaders of both the House and Senate.

“The proposals in this bill are not extreme or unusual, or a cookie cutter version of another’s state’s laws,” Mills said in a written statement. “They are practical, common-sense measures that are Maine-made and true to our culture and our longstanding traditions while meeting today’s needs. They represent meaningful progress, without trampling on anybody’s rights, and they will better protect public safety.

“I hope that lawmakers will approach these proposals with an open mind, reflecting not only upon what they believe is best but on what those who disagree with them believe is best as well. For the sake of the communities, individuals, and families now suffering immeasurable pain, and for the sake of our state, we will act,” she said.

The bill would:

• Establish an Injury and Violence Prevention Program at the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention that would bring together data about violence-related injuries and deaths to identify patterns to inform public health and prevention measures to reduce suicides and homicides in Maine. This is supported by $1 million in the Governor’s supplemental budget.

•Establish a statewide network of crisis receiving centers starting with a new 24-hour clinic in Lewiston. This is supported by $950,000 in one-time start-up funding and $450,000 in ongoing funds for the Lewiston crisis receiving center in the Mills’ proposed budget.

• Strengthen Maine’s so-called yellow flag law by allowing law enforcement to seek a protective custody warrant signed by a judge so they can begin the process of removing someone’s weapons when the subject is not compliant.

• Require background checks for advertised private firearm sales in the same way background checks are required for commercial gun sales by licensed dealers. Transfers of firearms to family members or trusted friends, as is common in Maine, will remain unchanged.

This story will be updated.

