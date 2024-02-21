Police are looking for a teenager who was last seen at her Parsonsfield home last Friday.

Kiley Ireland, 14, left her home in the small York County town sometime between Feb. 16 and Feb. 17, according to a social media post by Maine State Police.

Ireland is 5 feet 6 inches tall and has brown hair and hazel eyes, police said.

Investigators ask that anyone who has seen Ireland or has information about her whereabouts call 207-624-7076.

