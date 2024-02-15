AUGUSTA — Members of the commission investigating the Oct. 25 mass shooting in Lewiston that left 18 people dead are hearing testimony Thursday from the Maine State Police about their response.

The agency faced criticism in the aftermath of the 48-hour manhunt that followed the shooting by Robert Card Jr., including questions about why it took so long to find Card’s body and why there was a delay in tracking from the Lisbon boat launch where his abandoned vehicle was found the night of the shooting.

Col. William Ross began Thursday’s hearing by introducing more than a dozen members of the Maine State Police who are available to testify. The group includes department leadership and lower ranking officers who were in charge of specific aspects of the hunt for Card.

Ross also provided new details about steps the department has taken to evaluate the police response to the shooting. Pennsylvania State Police have completed a review of actions taken by the state police’s tactical team. That agency has not yet published its report, Ross said, but the commission will receive it when it is ready.

Ross said the Maine Department of Public Safety will also bring in another agency to conduct a comprehensive review of the police response to the Lewiston shooting, but it has not yet selected the group that will do that work. The agency should be one that has itself handled a similar mass shooting in the past, Ross said, but he stressed that it would be difficult to find a situation that closely mirrored the Lewiston shooting and manhunt, because most shooters are killed or captured on the scene.

“There isn’t a boilerplate, this is what’s happened before,” he said. “This is extremely unique and was extremely challenging for us to go through.”

While the department continues to examine its own response to Lewiston, Ross confirmed the criminal investigation into Card is now closed.

The state’s leading law enforcement agency defended its response to the shooting at the time. Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said in early November that the safety of officers was a factor in decisions that may have prolonged the search for Card.

Thursday’s meeting is the fourth in a series of public meetings the commission is holding to gather the testimony of police, family members of victims and others connected to the shooting.

The commission heard initially from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, whose officers testified that they did as much as they thought they could to respond to concerns from Card’s family and his U.S. Army Reserve unit prior to the shooting.

Family members of victims shared memories of their loved ones, frustration with delays in getting information after the shooting and the challenges of living with the tragedy. And last week officials from the Lewiston and Lisbon police departments shared new details about the first chaotic hours of the manhunt.

The commission, which was appointed by Gov. Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey, is tasked with investigating the events leading up to the shooting, the law enforcement response to it and if more could have been done to stop Card.

Mills signed into law earlier this week a bill granting the commission subpoena power to compel witness testimony and obtain documents, though the commission has not yet said if it plans to issue any subpoenas and who they would be for.

