The Flavors of Freeport annual celebration happens this weekend, and one of the highlights is the chef and food producer showcase Fare & Ice. The tasty merriment starts at 5 p.m. Friday at Freeport’s Hilton Garden Inn. Grab a ticket; they’re going fast.

Now let’s talk about tattoos! They’re not for everyone, but if you even have an inkling (see what we did there?) of a thought about getting one or at least seeing the work of about 150 artists under the same roof, head to the Maine Tattoo Arts Festival all weekend in Portland.

Want to dance to the songs from “Shrek” with hundreds of other fans and maybe wear a themed costume? This is an actual event happening on Friday at the State Theatre.

In case you hadn’t heard, Brea Lu Cafe has reopened in Westbrook and is ready to serve you breakfast and lunch fare that includes pancakes shaped like Mickey Mouse. You can pair those with a bloody Mary, if you’re so inclined. Chow down seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For some exceptional live music, head to Oxbow Blending & Bottling on Saturday night to catch a show from Dead Gowns. The band is the songwriting project of Portland singer and guitarist Geneviève Beaudoin, and her voice will slay you.

Reminder! February is Black History Month, and the Freedom Trail in Portland features 13 sites, all on the Portland peninsula that were important to the Black experience in Maine. Lace up your shoes and walk it.

