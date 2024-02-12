Josh Ritter

8 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Help singer-songwriter Josh Ritter celebrate the 20th anniversary of his “Hello Starling” album. He and his band will play it in its entirety, along with some other key selections from his 11-album recording career that dates back to 1999. Ritter wrote the “Starling” songs while playing at cafes and open mic nights. When it was released, his star had risen to the point of touring with acts like Joan Baez and The Frames.

Dead Gowns

8 p.m. Saturday. Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland, $17 in advance, $20 day of show. eventbrite.com

Dead Gowns is the songwriting project of Portland singer and guitarist Geneviève Beaudoin. Last year’s EP “How” is stacked with tracks like the fiery “Renter Not a Buyer” and the haunting, lush tune “How You Act.” Also on the bill is dream pop band Little Oso and indie rock quartet No Fun Haus.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $42.50 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Trombone Shorty brings his Shorty Gras tour though Portland, and it will be one heck of a New Orleans-style party. Shorty, whose real name is Troy Andrews, has every right to toot his own horn because the music he and his band create is powerful, joyful and enthralling. With four well-received albums and countless collaborations with the likes of Foo Fighters, Pharrell and Bruno Mars, Trombone Shorty is an unstoppable force that you’ve got to see live to truly appreciate.

