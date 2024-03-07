AUGUSTA — A Waterville man accused of killing a co-worker at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville has been indicted on a murder charge by a grand jury.

Spridal Hubiak, 21, who was shot by police and arrested Dec. 31, 2023, in Flippin, Arkansas, was brought back to Maine to face charges he killed Angela Bragg, 52, of Waterville, Dec. 27, 2023, at the 6 Jefferson St. beverage store where they both worked.

Hubiak, who is being held without bail, was indicted by a Kennebec County grand jury on a charge of intentional or knowing murder for allegedly killing Bragg, Murder is punishable by 25 years to life in prison in Maine.

Bragg was found dead by a co-worker at 4:34 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Damon’s Beverage. The cause of death was sharp force injury and the manner of death was homicide, according the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

Damon’s Beverage has said in a statement that Bragg was “a valued employee, friend and person.” An obituary shared by Plummer Funeral Home in Augusta described Bragg as a hard worker and “the glue that held her family together.”

After the killing, Hubiak allegedly fled to Arkansas, where he was shot by police following a chase. Arkansas police came across Hubiak Dec. 31, 2023, as he slept in a car. He fled from police and crashed at a gas station parking lot, after police used spike mats to stop his vehicle. He reportedly got out of the vehicle with an “AR-style” rifle in his hand, and a Boone County Sheriff’s deputy shot him multiple times.

Advertisement

Hubiak was taken to a medical facility in Springfield, Missouri. He was released several days later and taken to a jail in Missouri, where he was held on a murder charge, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. He was later brought to Maine to face prosecution.

Lawyer Steve Smith of Augusta has been appointed to represent Hubiak, and Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy has been assigned to his case.

A court clerk said Thursday no hearings have been scheduled yet in Hubiak’s case.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt but indicates enough evidence exists to proceed toward trial. Other cases investigated by the Maine Attorney General’s Office that resulted in indictments by a Kennebec County grand jury in February and January were:

• Scott Beckim, 43, of Damariscotta, aggravated furnishing in schedule W drugs (fentanyl powder), Nov. 3, 2022, in Augusta.

• Christy Bush, 47, of Augusta, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs (cocaine base), August 23, 2023, in Augusta.

Advertisement

• Jennifer Dennis, 38, of Windham, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs (fentanyl powder), Nov. 3, 2022, in Augusta.

• Dawn Hunt, 42, of Augusta, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs (cocaine base), Sept. 12, 2023, in Chelsea.

• Lucas Judkins, 40, transient, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs (cocaine base), May 24, 2023, in Waterville, and aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs (cocaine base), July 12, 2023, in Waterville.

• Alexander Lane, 33, of Chelsea, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs (fentanyl powder), and violation of condition of release, Sept. 27, 2023, in Chelsea.

• Shawna Morin, 56, of Augusta, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs (cocaine), August 31, 2023, in Augusta.

• Tyrell Sanders, 32, of New York City, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs (cocaine), and criminal forfeiture of $1,870, August 31, 2023, in Augusta.

• Clayton Turner, 29, of Albion, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs (fentanyl powder), May 10, 2023, in Albion, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs (eutylone), May 17, 2023, in Albion, and aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs (fentanyl powder), June 7, 2023, in Albion.

• Heather Young, 37, of Augusta, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs (cocaine base), August 15, 2023, in Augusta, and unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs (cocaine base), August 29, 2023, in Augusta.

• Iva Young, 33, of Gardiner, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs (cocaine base), May 26, 2022, in Gardiner, an unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs (cocaine base), June 7, 2022, in Chelsea.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: