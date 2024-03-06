A forensic evaluation of Robert Card’s brain found the Lewiston gunman had significant evidence of traumatic brain injuries when he shot and killed 18 people in Maine’s deadliest mass shooting.

Card’s body was found 48 hours after the shootings. A medical examiner ruled he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner had said in December that it sent some of Card’s brain tissue to Boston University, which has the nation’s largest brain bank focused on studying chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE.

“Robert Card had evidence of traumatic brain injury. In the white matter, the nerve fibers that allow for communication between different areas of the brain, there was significant degeneration, axonal and myelin loss, inflammation, and small blood vessel injury. There was no evidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE),” said Dr. Ann McKee, director of the BU CTE Center which performed the analysis.

“These findings align with our previous studies on the effects of blast injury in humans and experimental models. While I cannot say with certainty that these pathological findings underlie Mr. Card’s behavioral changes in the last 10 months of life, based on our previous work, brain injury likely played a role in his symptoms.”

Card was a member of the U.S. Army Reserve and would run firearm and hand grenade trainings during annual events at West Point in New York.

The foundation said Card’s brain will continued to be studied.

His family agreed on Wednesday to release the findings of the analysis through the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

The family also released a statement for the first time, expressing deep sadness for the victims, survivors, and their loved ones.

“We are hurting for you and with you, and it is hard to put into words how badly we wish we could undo what happened. While we cannot go back, we are releasing the findings of Robert’s brain study with the goal of supporting ongoing efforts to learn from this tragedy to ensure it never happens again.”

“We know it does not fully explain Robert’s actions, nor is it an excuse for the horrific suffering he caused, but we thank Dr. McKee for helping us understand his brain damage and how it may have impacted his mental health and behavior,” the statement reads. “By releasing these findings, we hope to raise awareness of traumatic brain injury among military service members, and we encourage more research and support for military service members with traumatic brain injuries.”

This story will be updated.

