AUGUSTA — House Democrats gathered in the Hall of Flags Tuesday to begin their push for a suite of gun safety and mental health bills submitted in response to the mass shooting in Lewiston, in which a gunman used a semi-automatic, assault-style rifle to kill 18 people and wound 13 others.

The push comes as lawmakers are holding public hearings this week on proposals to ban bump stocks and other rapid fire devices, institute a 72-hour waiting period for firearm purchases and expand background checks to include advertised private sales.

Gun safety advocates have called the proposals a good start, while vowing to lobby lawmakers for a ban on assault-style weapons and large-capacity ammunition magazines.

“This is just the beginning,” House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland said. “Ultimately, this debate isn’t a choice between reducing violence and protecting the Second Amendment rights of Mainers. It’s about the willingness of a responsible majority to do both.”

Dr. Joseph Anderson, the advocacy chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics and founder of Maine Providers for Gun Safety, said words can’t articulate “the terror and destruction” that he and his colleagues witnessed while treating the victims of the Oct. 25 shooting at a bar and a bowling alley.

“To see the damage inflicted upon people from our communities at the hands of a lone gunman with an assault-style weapon is to stare into the darkest parts of humanity,” Anderson said. “No one who has seen what these weapons of war can do would want them on our streets.”

Arthur Barnard, whose son Artie Strout was killed in the shooting, urged lawmakers to take action on the proposed bills, saying that wildlife stand a better chance than a human being of escaping someone with an assault-style weapon.

“It’s time,” Barnard said. “Now is the time to act.”

Lawmakers on the Judiciary Committee will hear public testimony on a proposal from Sen. Anne Carney, D-Cape Elizabeth, to ban bump stocks and other rapid-fire devices that make a semi-automatic weapon fire like a machine gun. It will also hear a bill from Rep. Vicky Doudera, D-Camden, that would allow people to voluntarily surrender their right to purchase or receive firearms.

On Thursday, the committee will consider a bill from Sen. Margaret Rotundo, D-Lewiston, to adopt a 72-hour waiting period on firearm purchases and an omnibus bill from Gov. Janet Mills that would expand background checks to advertised private sales (transfers between family members and close friends are excluded), and create a new mental health crisis receiving center in Lewiston and a violence prevention program in the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Talbot Ross has proposed a bill that would invest $17.5 million into mental health crisis and violence prevention programs. The bill, which builds off initiatives in Mills’ proposal, received broad support at a public hearing yesterday.

