Maine’s medical examiner has sent part of Lewiston mass shooter Robert Card’s brain to a lab in Boston to look for signs of brain injury that could have played a role in his sudden and violent shift in behavior.

Lindsey Chasteen, a spokeswoman for the Office of Chief Medical Examiner, confirmed Monday that brain tissue from Card has been sent to Boston University, which has the nation’s largest brain bank focused on studying chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE.

The news was first reported by the New York Times.

“The reason further testing is being conducted on Mr. Card’s brain is that in an event such as this, people are left with more questions than answers,” Chasteen said Monday in an email to the Press Herald. “It is our belief that if we can conduct testing (in-house or outsourced) that may shed light on some of those answers, we have a responsibility to do that.”

Card, a 40-year-old Army reservist from Bowdoin, shot and killed 18 people at two locations in Lewiston the night of Oct. 25 and then took his own life two days later. It was the deadliest shooting in Maine’s history and its aftermath has spurred scrutiny about law enforcement and Army procedures, Maine’s yellow flag law – which allows police to temporarily remove guns – and the paucity of mental health resources.

In the months before, family and friends had grown increasingly concerned about Card’s mental state. In July, he spent two weeks at a psychiatric hospital in New York at the urging of his Amry superiors. In September, members of his reserve unit contacted law enforcement in Bowdoin to conduct a welfare check on Card, who they feared would carry out an act of violence. They were never able to connect with him.

Advertisement

According to reporting by the New York Times, citing information from unnamed soldiers who served with Card, investigators are looking more closely at whether he suffered brain damage as part of his Army service. The Times also reported that Card spent significant time during his Army reserve career at a hand grenade training range. Army spokespeople previously have only said that Card was a petroleum supply specialist.

Family members have told police that Card had been fitted for hearing aids this year and that seemed to correspond with his erratic behavior.

Army officials have said that they are conducting an internal review of Card’s military service, but Maine’s Congressional delegation has been pushing for more. In a letter Friday to Lt. Gen. Donna W. Martin, the Army’s inspector general, Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden called for a comprehensive investigation in addition to an ongoing administrative review.

Gov. Janet Mills also has convened an independent commission to examine the facts surrounding both the shooting and the events that preceeded it. That commission has met twice so far.

This story will be updated

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: