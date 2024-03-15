The commission investigating the Lewiston mass shooting issued an interim report Friday saying police had enough information to take the gunman into protective custody and initiate the yellow flag law to take away his weapons prior to the tragedy.

In a 30-page report released Friday, the commission said that Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office had enough information about Robert Card’s past behavior and threats in mid-September to take him into protective custody.

“The SCSO had information that a member of its community with serious mental illness, had been hospitalized for two weeks related to that illness, had access to 10-15 firearms, had assaulted his friend days earlier, had threatened to shoot up the drill center in Saco and other places, and had threated to ‘get’ his superiors who were responsible for his hospitalization,” the report says.

“The ultimate response to this information was to leave the responsibility for the removal of Mr. Card’s weapons and the assessment of whether Mr. Card needed a mental health evaluation, with Mr. Card’s family and close the case without any plans for follow up.”

The commission wrote that law enforcement also had “more than sufficient information” to pursue criminal assault charges against Card.

“Had they done so, an arrest warrant could have been secured and Mr. Card could have been taken into custody,” the report said. “The prosecutor could then have requested bail conditions that prohibited Mr. Card’s ownership or possession of firearms.”

In addition to local law enforcement, the report also found fault with the U.S. Army Reserve, of which Card was a member.

“The Army Reserve did not encourage law enforcement to charge Card for threatening to ‘shoot up’ the (Saco) facility,” the report said. “They failed to divulge Four Wind’s recommendations and concerns. They treated Card as a high risk of violence against the unit’s members, but appeared to minimize the threat he posed once they were satisfied that Card was not coming to the unit on September 16, 2023.”

The interim report was released Friday following months of meetings of the commission to investigate the mass shooting, which left 18 people dead and 13 others injured on Oct. 25. A commission spokesperson said in an email that the commission continues to investigate and a final report is expected later this year.

