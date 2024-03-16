A Scarborough man was charged with assaulting a Target manager Friday, South Portland police say.

Suhib Abdullah, 43, was apparently upset about the way management spoke to his child, who works at the store, said South Portland Police Sgt. Adam Howard.

Abdullah is charged with assaulting the employee. Howard said he also spat on a security officer.

When police arrived, Abdullah was taken into custody and demanded medical attention as a result of the altercation with the employee, Howard said. He was brought to the hospital by rescue with police in attendance.

“Once he got to the hospital, he refused medical treatment,” Howard said.

Abdullah was also given a criminal trespass notice not to return to the property, Howard said.

