The commission investigating the Lewiston mass shooting will hear again Thursday morning from a member of the U.S. Army Reserve who served with the gunman, and from the now retired state medical examiner who oversaw Robert Card’s autopsy office. Several witnesses and family members of victims are also expected to appear.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the University of Maine at Augusta’s Jewett Auditorium and will be live streamed.

The commission will again hear from Capt. Jeremy Reamer, a reservist and police officer in Nashua New Hampshire, according to a spokesperson for the commission.

Several reservists who served with Card in Saco and West Point, New York, testified before the commission last month, breaking months of silence from the Army following the Oct. 25 shootings. While they recognized and worried about Card’s declining mental health in the months before he killed 18 people and wounded 13, they told the commission they felt they had limited authority over him except during his service weekends.

But commissioners said last month that they would likely be calling at least some of those reservists back because commission members received a large batch of documents late the night before the earlier hearing, including emails and text messages involving Card, that they didn’t have a chance to go through.

Retired Chief Medical Examiner Mark Flomenbaum will also speak for the first time, according to the spokesperson. The medical examiner ruled Card’s death a suicide after his body was found two days after the shooting.

Card’s autopsy report, shared last week with the Press Herald by the New York Times, leaves unanswered questions about when the mass shooter died. The medical examiner’s office said in November that Card had likely died eight to 12 hours before his body was found on the night of Oct. 27. But that timeframe was not included on the final report and experts in forensic pathology told the Press Herald that estimating time of death with any confidence is difficult or impossible.

The commission is also expected to hear Thursday from a representative for American Sign Language interpreters, as well as several witnesses and family members of victims, including Arthur Barnard, whose son Artie Strout was killed at Schemengees Bar & Grille.

A separate commission meeting scheduled last week was canceled after a powerful nor’easter hit the state. That meeting, which would have included more testimony from Maine State Police leaders and the director of victim witness services, has yet to be rescheduled.

This story will be updated.

