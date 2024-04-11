A Republican from Chelsea is facing condemnation after saying the mass shooting in Lewiston and recent storms were God’s punishment for last year’s expansion of abortion and other “immoral” laws passed by the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

Rep. Michael Lemelin drew a connection between the Oct. 25 mass shooting that killed 18 people and injured 13 others and a new law expanding access to abortion, which took effect the same day.

Lemelin said during a floor debate Wednesday that God “draws a line in the sand and when we cross that line there’s consequences” to immoral activity.

“Meditate on this, Madam Speaker,” Lemelin said. “When (L.D.) 1619 passed and went into law on Oct. 25, you told God life doesn’t matter. … God heard you and the horrible events on Oct. 25 happened.”

Lemelin was ruled out of order of by House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, for impugning the character of other members. But that didn’t stop Rep. Shelley Rudnicki, R-Fairfield, from chiming in.

“I just want to stand and say that I agree with Rep. Lemelin and everything he said,” Rudnicki said.

The comments, made at the end of a heated floor debate, drew swift condemnation by House Democrats.

“That is absolutely out of order, not germane to the bill and absolutely offensive,” House Majority Leader Mo Terry, D-Gorham, protested.

Assistant House Majority Leader Kristen Cloutier, D-Lewiston, blasted the Republicans in a written statement late Wednesday night, calling Lemelin’s remarks and Rudnicki’s endorsement “reprehensible” that should be “universally condemned by anyone who has even an ounce of basic human decency.”

“We are dismayed by this stunning lack of respect, deeply troubling absence of empathy and infuriating disregard for the victims, their families and everyone in our community whose hearts remain shattered by this horrific act of senseless violence,” Cloutier said.

Lemelin was also called out by several Republicans in the House.

Rep. Rachel Henderson, R-Rumford, called Lemelin’s statements “reprehensible” and “heresy,” in an emotional floor speech.

“Although it’s not my place, I apologize to every member who is there and heard that and took offense,” Henerson said. “I’m proud of where I stand. I’m proud of the positions that I take, but tonight I am not proud to be a Republican. I am not proud to have an ‘R’ in front of my name.”

“Nowhere in the Bible to do I see where the word of God is to be used as a weapon against people or where we are told to speak on behalf of God to express his wrath to the people. … Those statements are reprehensible and ones that I do not support and I do not get behind,” she said.

Rep. Nathan Carlow, R-Buxton, said he agreed with Henderson and commended her for her “bravery and faith.”

This story will be updated.

