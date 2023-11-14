The Bowdoin College vs. Williams College hockey game this Friday will help raise money for the Lewiston community in the wake of last month’s mass shooting.

Bowdoin Senior Andy Stoneman, a forward and one of this year’s captains, had the idea to use the highly anticipated Bowdoin-Williams game as a fundraiser and “bring the community together in a positive way, at an event that’s hopefully really fun.”

Anyone who attends the game will have the option to buy soft rubber pucks for $5 each to participate in a “chuck-a-puck” shoot off during the 2nd period intermission. Attendees will throw their pucks at a target on the ice, and the three closest pucks will win a gift card to Wild Oats, the Bowdoin Bookstore or the local business of their choice through the Brunswick Downtown Association. There will also be a bake sale, with treats provided by the Midcoast Youth Hockey Association and Bowdoin families. All proceeds will go to the Maine Community Foundation’s Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund.

The game is set to start at 7 p.m. at the Sid Watson Arena.

Bowdoin’s Head Coach Ben Guite expects the game to be a close one, citing Bowdoin’s 25-25-4 record against Williams since 1990. Last year, Williams won the NESCAC finals against Bowdoin.

Guite thinks this year might go differently.

“They’re an extremely hard team to play against and we’ll have our hands full, they’re going to give it everything they’ve got,” he said of Williams, adding that “they’re disciplined and very well coached.”

Although Stoneman isn’t playing this semester – he took the fall off in order to spend his last semester maximizing playing time – he’ll be watching the game.

“I’m trying as best as I can to stay involved in the team,” said Stoneman.

“It’s important that we respond and show our care for the people harmed in the event and be part of the recovery effort,” he said of the shooting in Lewiston, adding that “when you have that happen right down the road, it’s a lot more real.”

