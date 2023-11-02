Bath Iron Works on Thursday announced a $100,000 donation to support those affected by the Lewiston shootings.

Peyton Brewer-Ross, a BIW pipefitter, was among the 18 people killed.

“This tragedy has had a profound effect on our BIW family,” shipyard President Chuck Krugh said in a statement. “Our hearts are heavy with the loss of our colleague Peyton Brewer-Ross as well as the loved ones of many of our employees. More than 1,000 of our shipbuilders live in the Greater Lewiston-Auburn area and are deeply affected by the loss of friends and neighbors. BIW is making this donation to help support our coworkers and the communities where they live and raise their families.”

Shipyard officials said other employees lost a mother, brothers, cousins and many close friends.

“Generations of Bath shipbuilders have made the drive from Lewiston down Route 196, following the course of the Androscoggin River, to pursue careers building ships for our country on the banks of the Kennebec,” the shipyard said in a statement announcing the donation. “The people of Lewiston have contributed as much to our Bath-built reputation as any community outside Bath. These are our people.”

The shipyard’s donation will go to the Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund at the Maine Community Foundation.

Brewer-Ross, 40, left a fiancée and 2-year-old daughter. Last year, he completed BIW’s apprenticeship program and friends said he was preparing to buy his family a house. He was a member of Machinists Union Local S6, which represents about 4,250 of the shipyard’s 6,500 workers. Union members held a gate collection drive this week that raised at least $20,000 for his family.

A GoFundMe campaign had raised about $93,000 for his family as of Thursday afternoon. The fundraising site has a list of verified fundraisers for the Lewiston shooting victims.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: