Now that the coverage of Lewiston’s tragedy has abated, we can take a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the situation. When we are done blaming the local police and Robert Card’s military experiences, we can zero in on gun safety laws that would make such tragedies unlikely.

The “red flag” laws now in effect in roughly half of the United States would have prevented this tragedy. Allowing guns to be taken promptly from individuals expressing violent behavior or threatening speech is needed without excessive regulatory obstacles.

Please join other Mainers in bringing forth such legislation. Contact officials. We need sane gun laws for ourselves, our communities and our children.

Joan O’Brien

Portland

