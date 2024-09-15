In the Saturday, Sept. 7 paper, the response to the Lewiston mass shooting was called a “colossal failure.” This will do little for all the family members and friends who died and will be mourned for a very long time, if not forever.

We have had to endure the Columbine High School massacre and many other “colossal failures” at schools, churches and movie theaters. I would like to know, how many more do we have to live through before the problem is solved?

The only way to solve this “colossal failure” problem once and for all is to pass a full ban on assault weapons. Cut the hypocrisy and blaming. If these AR-style weapons were not on the street, we would not have this discussion and these repeated “colossal failures.”

Dieuwke Zolas

Brunswick

Copy the Story Link