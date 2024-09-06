Hours before Gov. Janet Mills was scheduled to speak publicly for the first time about the an investigative report into the Lewiston mass shooting, Maine State Police released an after-action report Friday morning analyzing how the agency responded to the attack and how it can do better in handling future crises.

The 33-page after-action report highlighted many of the same areas of improvement state police leaders have already discussed at public hearings held before the state commission earlier this year, including the need for more interdepartmental training on the incident command system organizational structure police use during large operations.

The commission report also called for more active shooter training for the department’s tactical team and a review of the department’s policies regarding communication with the Deaf community and non-English speakers.

Maine State Police: Lewiston Active Shooter Tragedy by Maine Trust For Local News on Scribd

Mills is scheduled to speak about the report at 1 p.m. in Augusta.

The commission’s final report focused especially on steps that the gunman’s Army Reserve commanders and the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office did not take after learning of violent threats he had made against his unit’s Saco base.

But the report did not recommend specific policy changes that might prevent future shootings. According to the chair, Daniel Wathen, that would have been outside the bounds of mission set by Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey: to “determine the facts” around the shooting.

In a news release Thursday, Mills highlighted several law and budget initiatives aimed at improving public safety and mental health resources that she signed after the shooting, including improvements to Maine’s yellow flag law – which the commission said a Sagadahoc deputy should have used to disarm the gunman a month before the attack.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link