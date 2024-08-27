Maine State Police released a new document Tuesday afternoon that suggests the gunman who killed 18 people in Lewiston on Oct. 25 may have been stalking the overflow lot at Maine Recycling Corporation in Lisbon, intending to ambush his former co-workers.

The reports from the Department of Homeland Security show officials’ attempts to obtain surveillance footage and suggests that Robert Card may have been stalking the overflow parking lot, where his body was discovered 48 hours after he committed Maine’s deadliest mass shooting.

Though there were cameras at the main recycling facility, there were none at the overflow lot, according to the report. Card, who previously worked at the facility, “would have known” that there were no cameras there, an unnamed source told Homeland Security officers days after the shooting.

That source, whose name was redacted from the published report, “also advised that he believes CARD specifically chose the tractor trailer where his body was found to set up an ambush.” Recycling plant employees were supposed to park in the overflow lot, according to the report, meaning their vehicles would only be a few feet away from the trailer.

This story will be updated.

