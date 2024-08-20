The commission investigating last October’s mass shooting will release its final report Tuesday morning at a news conference at Lewiston City Hall at 11 a.m.

The report will mark the end of the group’s nine-month probe into the fatal shootings of 18 bowlers, diners and cornhole players at two Lewiston businesses on Oct. 25. Over the course of some 15 public hearings, the commission has heard from many of the civilians, soldiers and police officers who witnessed or learned about Army Reservist Robert Card’s increasingly paranoid and aggressive behavior but failed to help or disarm him.

Because exemptions to Maine and federal freedom of information laws have prevented the public from accessing many of the police, Army and medical records that detail the gunman’s mental health decline, the story of the shooting has come to light mainly through these public meetings.

But while some pieces of the timeline have been explored in detail, others remain mysterious.

It’s unclear whether Tuesday’s report will provide answers about perhaps the biggest lingering question about the case: why was the shooter released from a New York psychiatric hospital in August, just days after doctors supposedly planned on involuntarily committing him?

Recent public hearings have focused on the shooter’s hospitalization and discharge last summer, but those meetings have highlighted the difficulty of uncovering what exactly happened during those weeks. The Army nurse practitioner who first diagnosed him with psychosis said last month that he doesn’t understand why civilian doctors at Four Winds hospital reversed course and decided to release him.

The commission tried twice to learn more from a civilian social worker contracted with the Army; but after initially failing to show up for her public hearing, Patricia Moloney eventually told the commission that they had found the wrong person and that she had essentially nothing to do with the case.

It’s unclear whether the commission has uncovered more in recent weeks behind closed doors and, if it hasn’t, why it is issuing its final report before it determines what led to the shooter’s discharge.

A FACT-FINDING MISSION



Gov. Janet Mills handpicked the seven legal and medical experts that make up the commission just days after the conclusion of the two-day manhunt for the shooter. The group was asked to “determine the facts” of the case, including the buildup to the shooting and the police response that followed.

“All that we ask is that you follow the facts, wherever they may lead, and that you do so in an independent and objective manner, biased by no one and guided only by the pursuit of truth,” Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey said in a joint letter to the newly formed group.

The tenor of the public hearings varied widely as different groups and witnesses took turns recounting, sometimes reluctantly, how their lives intersected with Card’s.

During some meetings, members of the commission mostly sat quietly and listened to victims and community members talk about their loved ones and their struggles to reclaim a feeling of safety after the shooting.

At other points, they openly praised victim witness advocates, American Sign Language interpreters and first responders for their work during the chaotic first hours after the shooting and the long, painful months that followed.

But meetings featuring police and Army leaders often took on the air of a tense cross-examination, with the former prosecutors on the commission leading the questioning.

In an interim report released in March, the group blasted the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office for not doing more to confront the reservist last September after he punched a friend in the face and threatened to attack the reserve unit’s Saco base. Deputy Aaron Skolfield and Sheriff Joel Merry have maintained that holes in Maine’s yellow flag and protective custody laws effectively handcuffed Skolfield from disarming Card after he refused to submit to a welfare check.

But the commission called Skolfield’s decision to ask the shooter’s brother Ryan Card to secure Robert’s many guns “an abdication of law enforcement’s responsibility” and said the department should have found a way to confront him directly, perhaps by charging him with a crime.

Following the release of the interim report, the commission sharply questioned several of the shooter’s Army commanders about their handling of the case. Both Capt. Jeremy Reamer and Sgt. Kelvin Mote said they had little authority over their soldiers except during drill weekends or the unit’s annual training mission to New York, and they chastised Sagadahoc officers for not disarming the shooter after they passed along the threats against the Saco base in September.

Yet the commission appeared unsatisfied by several of Reamer’s explanations as to why his team did nothing to monitor Card’s treatment following his release from the hospital in August.

The Army confirmed last month that three of the reservist’s commanders have been punished for their handling of the case, but has refused to say who those commanders are.

This story will be updated.

This story is part of an ongoing collaboration with FRONTLINE (PBS) and Maine Public that includes an upcoming documentary. It is supported through FRONTLINE’s Local Journalism Initiative, which is funded by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

