Maine’s U.S. senators are co-sponsoring a bill partly spurred by the Lewiston mass shooting that would require the military to conduct brain health screenings for service members and track their exposure to blasts.

Robert Card, the U.S. Army reservist who killed 18 people during a shooting spree in Lewiston in October, had been “exposed to thousands of low-level blasts” during years of grenade training in New York state, according to personnel records. A forensic analysis of Card’s brain tissue conducted by Boston University and released in early March concluded that resulting injuries to his brain likely played a role in his declining mental health before the mass shooting.

U.S. Sens. Angus King, a Maine independent, and Republican Susan Collins have co-sponsored the bipartisan a bill proposed by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, and U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

The bill, called the Blast Overpressure Safety Act, would required the military to monitor service members’ blast exposures in training, and regularly perform neurocognitive tests to look for potential brain injuries.

“The Defense Department is not meeting its responsibilities to prevent traumatic brain injuries from blasts,” Sen. Warren said in an interview with The New York Times. “We are beginning to understand the scope of the threat, and how devastating the injury can be. But the Department of Defense is not moving with the urgency they need to use.”

In March, the U.S. Army said that it would soon unveil new training protocols to better protect members of the military during training.

Card, of Bowdoin, was reported to have had erratic and disturbing behaviors in the months before the shooting, resulting in a two-week psychiatric hospitalization in New York state in July, 2023.

