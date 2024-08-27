An Old Town man was sentenced to 3 years in prison for possessing pornography of a child under 12, officials said.

Matthew Podlaski, 40, was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $58,000 in restitution, the U.S. District Court said in a release Tuesday afternoon. He was sentenced at the District Court in Bangor.

Podlaski pleaded guilty in May. Homeland Security Investigators assisted in the case, according to the release.

Podlaski searched for and downloaded images of sexual abuse of young children between October and December 2022, the court said. He stored the images on multiple devices.

Investigators seized 14 devices, including laptops and external storage devices, belonging to Podlaski, the court said.

