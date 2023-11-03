LISBON FALLS – Joshua A. Seal, 36, passed away on Oct. 25, 2023, a victim of the mass shooting in Lewiston.

Josh, the son of Alfred and Michele (Nelson) Seal was born in Portland on Sept. 9, 1987. Josh graduated from Bonny Eagle High School and went on to get his degree in Linguistics with a concentration in ASL-English Interpreting, from the University of Southern Maine.

Josh and his wife, Elizabeth “Liz” (Laptewicz) Seal, first met in preschool, reconnected in high school, and later married. They have been married for almost 14 years and have four children together: Jayson (12), Sephine (9), Jarrod (6), and Jaxton (3). Josh always put his family first, from the time he woke the children up and got them ready for school, to the time he cooked dinner for them, played with them, and laid down next to them in their beds.

Josh always looked forward to family gatherings and holidays together and will be immensely missed by not only his wife, their children, and his parents, but also his siblings, Ashley Seal and her fiance, Nate Hopkins from Gorham, and their newborn daughter, Olivia; Brittney Seal from Bangor; and Colton Seal, his wife, Kelsey, and their two daughters, Elliana and Josie, from Standish; as well as his loving grandparents; aunts, uncles; cousins; and extended family. Josh’s love and laughter will be missed by all.

Josh was the Director of Interpreting Services at Pine Tree Society in Scarborough and a Certified Deaf Interpreter. He interpreted for several press conferences, including the Covid pandemic briefings. Previously, he had worked for MECDHH as an educational technician for seven years. He was a strong advocate for his students, as well as the Deaf community.

Josh was an active guy who loved to travel and experience new things. He was a huge sports lover, rooting for the Patriots, and especially loved playing disc golf with his friends. Josh enjoyed going camping, playing cornhole, going snowmobiling and UTV riding, and enjoyed doing them with his friends and family. One of his fondest memories was going on a cross-country road trip with his family and exploring several beautiful national parks.

A memorial for Josh will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at The Point, 345 Clarks Pond Pkwy, in South Portland. Visiting hours will be 3 to 6 p.m., and the funeral service will begin at 6 p.m.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Josh’s name may be made to

Camp Dirigo Experience,

Pine Tree Camp,

114 Pine Tree Camp Rd.,

Rome, ME 04963

Or navigate to https://pinetreesociety.org/camp-home/ and fill out the online donation form.

