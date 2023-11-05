At Pinette Dillingham & Lynch funeral home on Sunday morning, the parking lot was full.

The funeral in Lewiston for Arthur “Artie” Strout drew more than 200 people. His ashes sat in a black urn engraved with his name. His pool cues lay crossed behind it.

Artie was playing billiards on the night he was shot at Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant by Robert Card, who killed 18 people and wounded 13 at Shemengees and Just-in-Time Recreation in Lewiston on Oct. 25 in the worst mass shooting in Maine history.

The crowd funneled in as Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man” played. Artie’s wife, Kristy Strout, wore all black and was draped in a maroon shawl as she greeted a receiving line that snaked around the room. She and Artie’s kids sat in the front row clutching weighted bears. Kristy sometimes left the receiving line to check on her kids. Photo collages of Artie made by his family lined the walls of the funeral home.

Kristy said she was overwhelmed by the show of support.

“It was breathtaking,” she said.

The crowd included many of Artie’s siblings, his kids, his parents, step-parents, cousins and friends. Mourners milled around the room, and Artie’s 2-year-old niece Kamora plucked a white rose from the flower arrangement and handed it to Arthur Barnard, Artie’s dad. There were no speeches. By noon, 11 pages of names filled the funeral guest book.

As the crowd thinned, Chris and Tyler Barnard carried Artie’s ashes from the funeral home. Chris had the ashes tucked tight beside his hip.

“Don’t put him on the ground,” Kristy said, “and don’t drop him.”

Family and friends reconvened at Legends Pool in Lewiston for a celebration of life for Artie. The parking lot was again full, and some had to peek from across the street at Subway. The family arrived wearing white shirts with “remembering my father Arthur Strout” or “remembering my brother Arthur Strout” or “remembering my son Arthur Strout” printed on the backs in red.

Artie’s father went to the mic and greeted the crowd. He thanked them all for coming.

“All these people here, man, it’s because they love this kid,” Barnard said through tears. The crowd moved in close and got quiet as he performed an original song, “A Long Way Home.”

“I take to the night like an eagle in flight, because I know I’ll find you some day,” he crooned. When Barnard finished singing, his teenage grandkids raced to the stage and enveloped him in a hug.

Artie’s urn came to the pool hall, too. It sat on a bar table with a rose branch on top.

Artie’s friends and family played pool. They sometimes laughed and sometimes cried. They talked about gun control and about mental health. If there was one sentiment in the room, it was shock, that this had happened here. In Lewiston, in Maine, to Artie.

