Peyton Brewer-Ross was many things in life: a loving partner, devoted son, dependable friend and hard worker, according to friends and family who gathered Saturday to mourn the 40-year-old Bath Iron Works shipbuilder, one of 18 people killed in the Lewiston mass shooting last month.

Brewer-Ross would dress up as wrestler “Macho Man” Randy Savage to make friends and family laugh, had an intricate Superman tattoo on his arm and went by the nickname “The Colonel.”

But there was one thing he treasured above all else, according to his fiancée, Rachael.

“Peyton had a lot of nicknames over the years, but ‘Daddy’ was most important to him,” she told a crowd gathered at the American Legion hall in Boothbay for his memorial service. In attendance was their 2-year-old daughter, Elle.

“He would move mountains for his little girl if he had to,” she said. “He gave her her first bath, taught her to throw her first cornhole bags, helped her open presents on her first birthday.

“Elle’s face would light up for him in ways she doesn’t for anyone else. He was most certainly her hero, and I know his spirit will follow her everywhere she goes in life.”

Hundreds attended the service, including Gov. Janet Mills and Maine Senate President Troy Jackson.

“The victims of this tragedy were our family, friends, colleagues and neighbors,” Mills said. “In joining their families to pay my respects, I hope to honor their lives, celebrate them as beloved people, mourn them as irreplaceable, and let their families and communities know that the collective heart of Maine is with them during this difficult time.”

Brewer-Ross was a union pipefitter at Bath Iron Works and just last year completed its apprenticeship program. He was a popular employee at the shipyard and easy to get along with, according to Ed Hunt, superintendent of the pipe shop.

“Peyton touched many people’s lives,” Hunt said. “We are all better off for knowing him.”

Brewer-Ross’ union raised more than $30,000 for his family during a collection drive at the shipyard earlier this week, while a GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly $100,000. The shipyard on Thursday announced a $100,000 donation to the shooting victims, saying some victims were relatives of workers.

Brewer-Ross was killed at Schemengees Bar & Grille as he played cornhole, one of his favorite activities.

His fiancée said they met at a Portland Sea Dogs game in 2008.

“We lived a lot of life in 15 years,” she said. “We had so many special places we would go. We enjoyed long car rides, favorite restaurants, parks, beaches and different sports. For a while, it will be hard to visit those places without him. But with time, it will bring more smiles than tears.”

She said she will keep his memory alive for their daughter.

“We will all make sure she knows how much her daddy loved her and how special she was to him,” she said.

Cheryl Cuddy, Westbrook’s Public Safety chaplain, presided over the memorial service. She knew Brewer-Ross as a youth, when he attended Westbrook High School with her children. She said his affinity for Superman was fitting, evidenced by the way he lived his life and his impact on those who knew him.

“He truly was a superman,” Cuddy said.

