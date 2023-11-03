LEWISTON — President Biden met with the families of those killed in last week’s mass shootings during a somber visit to the city Friday with First Lady Jill Biden and members of Maine’s congressional delegation.

The president also met with and thanked first responders who worked through the rampage that left 18 dead and 13 injured.

“As we mourn today in Maine, this tragedy opens painful wounds all across the country,” Biden said while standing outside Just-in-Time Recreation, one of two sites where people were slain Oct. 25.

“Too many Americans have lost loved ones or survived the trauma of gun violence. I know because Jill and I have met with them in Buffalo, in Uvalde, in Monterey Park, in Sandy Hook. Too many to count.”

The president’s visit came a little over a week after the shootings at Just-in-Time and Schemengees Bar & Grille and as families have begun to hold funerals for their loved ones.

“Jill and I are here on behalf of the American people, to grieve with you and to make sure you know you’re not alone,” the president told those that gathered outside the bowling alley. He later met with the families at a nearby elementary school.

“Eighteen precious souls stolen, 13 wounded,” Biden said. “Children, grandchildren, spouses, siblings, parents … All of them lived lives of love and service and sacrifice.”

The president did not discuss any specific policy initiatives in the wake of the tragedy, but said the U.S. is in need of “common sense, reasonable, responsible measures to protect our children, our families, our communities.”

“Regardless of our politics, this is about protecting our freedom to go to a bowling alley, a restaurant, a school, a church, without being shot and killed,” he said.

FIRST STOP AT SCHEMENGEES

The Bidens arrived at Brunswick Executive Airport just before 2:30 p.m. on Air Force One, then took a helicopter to Lewiston.

The president’s blocks-long motorcade of black limousines and dark SUVs, accompanied by local and state police vehicles, snaked its way along the city’s deserted Main Street, past brick commercial and industrial buildings and retail businesses. Residents individually or in small groups stood and watched, some holding up their phones to get pictures of the brief, rare presidential visit.

The president’s first stop after arriving at the Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport was Schemengees. Just feet from a large sign demanding, “Fix the mental health system,” the Bidens hugged owner Kathy Lebel.

They brought a bouquet of flowers to a memorial site outside the bar and bowed their heads at the tribute of pumpkins and yellow chrysanthemums framed by other signs, such as “Lewiston Love Still Lives Here” and a red valentine-shaped heart. They were accompanied by U.S. Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins, who crossed herself standing before the floral tribute.

Standing outside the bar and restaurant, Jenny Fogg said that even though she wasn’t able to catch a glimpse of Biden as she had hoped, she’s glad Biden made the trip to Maine following the shooting.

“It feels like we have some support,” said Fogg, 29.

Fogg lives less than a half a mile from Schemengees. During the manhunt she stayed huddled in her apartment, terrified, staring out of her window at the cop cars outside and reading the news, she said. “I felt very unsafe. I didn’t leave my house until they found him,” she said of gunman Robert Card, who was found dead Friday.

Fogg loves living in Lewiston and often frequents bars in the area to shoot pool. Now she doesn’t know when she’ll feel comfortable going to bars and restaurants again, she said.

“I don’t want to be scared. I feel like people who commit acts of terror want you to be scared,” she said. “But it’s scary times.”

Fogg said she blames the mental health system which she feels failed Card and weak gun laws that allowed Card to purchase and retain semi-automatic weapon despite his mental health challenges and threats he made about committing violent acts.

On Lisbon Street, Donna Zahn walked her dog Maggie Friday afternoon, hanging white ribbons on utility poles. “These are in remembrance of those who were killed,” said Zahn, 67.

A group of women Zahn is connected with in Lewiston have gathered together over the past few days to cut countless strands of ribbon to tie around the city, she said. “I wish I could do more,” said Zahn as she undid a twist in one ribbon she just put up.

Zahn didn’t personally know anyone who was a victim or survivor or the shooting, but said she feels awful that something so horrible happened in Lewiston, which she has called home for 35 years.

“It shouldn’t happen anywhere,” she said of mass shootings. “But this is just too close to home.”

Zahn said she thinks the shooting is the fault of a failed mental health system. “There’s not enough help for people,” she said

LOCAL OFFICIALS ALSO REMEMBER

The president was joined by Gov. Janet Mills, Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline, Collins and King and U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree outside Just-in-Time, and all of them delivered remarks paying tribute to the victims.

“Lewiston is a magnificent city and our collective strength is far greater than any number of bullets,” said Sheline, who said the city has come together in the wake of the tragedy.

The day of the shootings is one that is seared in the memory of Mainers “as a day of horror and grief,” said Collins.

“To the families of those who lost loved ones, I offer this proverb: Death leaves a heartache that no one can heal,” she said. “Love leaves a memory that no one can steal. In their memory, let us continue to support those who lost loved ones, those who are injured, those who are recovering.”

King said there is “little we can do or say to ease the pain of a tragedy like this.”

“But we have to start by acknowledging it and committing ourselves to the sacred duty of remembering those we have lost,” King said. “Today is about remembrance.”

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree said that she and Rep. Jared Golden, who represents Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, including Lewiston, were embraced by colleagues from all over the country in the U.S. House this week.

“All of them said they were watching what was going on in Maine every second of the way, and they were there to help us and support us in any way,” Pingree said.

She said Maine “feels like a very small town,” and that around the state, the shootings shattered people’s sense of safety. “We can’t let that happen again,” Pingree said.

Mills thanked the Bidens for joining the state in mourning and remembering the victims. “Out of this darkness, I believe there is light, I believe there is hope,” Mills said. “I see it in the people of Lewiston, a people who are as resilient as they are kind, a people who are as strong as they are compassionate.”

Golden, who was not present with the rest of Maine’s Congressional delegation outside Just-in-Time, released a statement later Friday on the president’s visit.

“I appreciate the President’s visit to my hometown of Lewiston following last week’s tragedy,” the statement said. “I know it will mean so much to my constituents and neighbors that he is there on behalf of the entire nation to express deep sorrow and support for the families of the victims, for the wounded, and for all who are suffering the pain of this terrible shooting.”

Card died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner said Friday. His body was found by police about 48 hours after the shootings in a trailer in an overflow lot at the Maine Recycling Corp. in Lisbon.

Police have faced criticism for the length of the manhunt and for missed warning signs that Card was struggling with his mental health and was potentially dangerous. Card’s family had expressed concerns to police in May, and his U.S. Army Reserve unit also asked for a wellness check on him in September after he was hospitalized over the summer for mental health reasons.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry told the Press Herald earlier this week that his department is evaluating their response to Card, but he didn’t think deputies could have utilized the state’s yellow flag law when visiting Card’s home in September because the law requires law enforcement to bring a subject in for a medical evaluation before weapons can be seized and police can’t get a warrant to take someone into protective custody for a mental health illness.

The state lawmaker who sponsored the yellow flag law, however, said she thinks the law could have been utilized and also questioned why military officials in New York, where Card was hospitalized in July, didn’t invoke that state’s red flag law to restrict Card’s access to weapons.

The president’s visit is his second to Maine in the last three months, though it came under very different circumstances Friday. In late July, Biden visited a textile manufacturer in Auburn to tout his administration’s economic plans and sign an executive order aimed at boosting incentives for domestic manufacturing.

Press Herald staff writers Randy Billings, Lana Cohen and Stephen Singer contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.

