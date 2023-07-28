AUBURN — President Biden used a stop at a textile manufacturer in Maine Friday to tout economic plans under his administration and sign an executive order aimed at boosting incentives for domestic manufacturing.

The president spent about an hour at Auburn Manufacturing Inc. Friday afternoon, where he was greeted by a crowd of about 180 people including union workers and local officials in a warehouse decorated with American flags and a sign for “Bidenomics,” the catchphrase for the administration’s strategy of building the economy from the bottom up and middle out.

“I’m here to talk about what we’re doing to bring manufacturing back to America,” Biden told the crowd during a 25-minute speech.

His visit to Maine was his first as president and comes as he is ramping up his campaign for reelection in November 2024. He visited Auburn Manufacturing as part of a national tour he’s on with Vice President Kamala Harris to tout “Bidenomics,” which is being promoted as the antithesis to Reaganomics, or trickle-down economics.

The president struck a mostly positive note during his speech, saying inflation in the United States is now at its lowest point in two years and the economy is growing as the country emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Wages are growing faster than inflation,” he said. “That means an awful lot to working people where I come from. It means you have a little more money in your pockets than before.”

While the last few decades have seen a downturn in American manufacturing, including in Maine, where the state has seen a loss in paper mill and manufacturing jobs, Biden said there have been recent positive developments, including spending on the construction of manufacturing plants that has nearly doubled in the last two years.

And he said more than 13 million new jobs have been created under his administration, including nearly 28,700 in Maine.

Biden also pointed to steps to restore manufacturing and jobs in Maine, like the recent reopening of the former Madison Paper Industries mill to produce wood fiber insulation, and federal COVID-19 relief funds his administration awarded to the Sappi mill in Westbrook to invest in new technology.

“I’m not here to declare victory on the economy,” Biden said. “We have more work to do. But we have a plan for turning things around. Bidenomics is just another way of saying, ‘Restore the American dream.’ ”

The president signed an executive order prioritizing a policy of “invent it here, make it here,” while at the textile manufacturer. The White House said the order will boost incentives to manufacture new technologies in the United States when those inventions are developed using taxpayer dollars.

Biden was joined in Auburn by state and local officials, including Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque, Gov. Janet Mills, U.S. Reps. Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree and U.S. Sen. Angus King. A spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said Collins declined an invitation to attend “because of scheduling and because of the significant political component to the trip.”

The president arrived in Maine around noon Friday at Brunswick Executive Airport before traveling by helicopter and motorcade to Auburn Manufacturing. He was also scheduled to appear at a campaign fundraiser in Freeport later Friday.

This story will be updated.

