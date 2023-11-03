Federal government will keep providing support to Lewiston

9:33 a.m.: Stefanie Feldman, director of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, said before the president’s visit Friday that the federal government will continue to provide support to Lewiston in the aftermath of last week’s shootings.

“Recovering from this attack will be long and difficult, and President Biden is committed to marshaling resources from across the federal government to support Lewiston every step of the way,” she wrote in a prepared statement. “He will also continue to be relentless in doing everything in his power to stop the epidemic of gun violence tearing our communities apart and urging Congress to act on commonsense gun safety legislation.”

Since the shootings, members of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention have been on the ground in Maine helping to coordinate the response from several federal agencies, including FBI Victim Services, the Department of Justice, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

— John Terhune (Press Herald)

What to expect from President Biden’s visit to Maine today

9 a.m.: For the second time in about three months, President Joe Biden is visiting Maine. When he arrives today, though, it will be under very different circumstances.

In late July, Biden visited a textile manufacturer in Auburn to tout his administration’s economic plans and sign an executive order aimed at boosting incentives for domestic manufacturing.

Advertisement

This afternoon, President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are arriving just over a week after Maine’s deadliest mass shooting in state history. The Oct. 25 shootings in Lewiston left 18 people dead and many wounded. You can read our complete coverage of the shootings here.

Here’s what to expect from today’s presidential visit:

• Flight restrictions are in effect in the area between late morning and early evening Friday, an indication of the planned timetable for Biden’s trip. Air Force One will arrive in Brunswick and the president will travel from there to Lewiston.

• Gov. Janet Mills is scheduled to greet the Bidens in Lewiston shortly before 3 p.m.

• Between 3:45 p.m. and 5 p.m., the president and his wife are scheduled to meet with first responders, nurses and others who responded to the shootings and families and victims. He’s also expected to deliver remarks paying respects to the victims.

— Scott Monroe (Central Maine)

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: