SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. – Brenda (Arsenault) Wagoner, 55, sadly passed away on Sept. 26, 2023, at the Advent Hospital in Ocala, Fla.

She was born in Bath on Feb. 15, 1968, a daughter of Robert Arsenault and Donna (Arsenault) Merrill. Brenda attended Bath schools.

Brenda made her life here until moving to Florida and eventually marrying her husband, Robert Wagoner. Robert and Brenda bought a home in Silver Springs, Fla. where they made their life together with their two sons, Dillion and Justin and their dog, Bear.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and her visits back home to Maine. She also enjoyed the ocean, sewing, quilting and her two-hour phone conversations with her family in Maine. Brenda’s favorite TV shows were “Gunsmoke” and “Walker Texas Ranger”.

Brenda was predeceased by her father, Robert Arsenault; and her brother, Sherman Arsenault.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Wagoner, her mother, Donna Merrill and stepfather Dave Merrill; three brothers, Robert Arsenault and his wife Tammy, John Arsenault and his wife Nancy and Mike Arsenault; three grandchildren; several nieces, nephews; great-nieces and nephews.

There will be no services. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous